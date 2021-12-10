 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Winter Craft Fair at shopping center

The Sunrise Shopping Center Winter Craft Fair is Dec. 11 and 12. Doors are open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 43 vendors.

Enjoy high quality handcrafted and unique items from your favorite vendors and new ones!

Items include home baked goods and fudge, hand sewing, jewelry, clothing, art, photos, antiques, Young Life, Color Nails and Paparazzi Jewelry and much more

