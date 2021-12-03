Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site:

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Scandinavian bake sale

It’s back! Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will be hosting our annual Scandinavian Bake Sale this year, Saturday, Dec. 4. Please come enjoy baked goods and items reflecting our Scandinavian and Norwegian heritage. There will be many items to choose from; Lefse, Krum Kake, Rosettes, and Swedish Tea Rings, just to name a few!

The sale starts at 9 a.m. and runs to 11 a.m. or whenever we sell out. This sale is very popular, so it’s best to come early in the sale.

You’ll find us at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 318 E. 6th Street, Casper, Wyoming.

Hope to see you there!

Fort hosts virtual Christmas event

Fort Caspar Museum’s annual Christmas event will be held online once again this year. “Winter Tour of the Fort” will be live streamed on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. on the Fort Caspar Museum Association’s Facebook page.

A Facebook account is not required to join the event: simply click on the link posted on the FCMA’s website.

Gather your family and friends in the warmth of your home and enjoy the show via a live stream that will be fun and informative for all. Your guide will take you through Fort Casper as it would have been in December of 1865. There you will meet: officers and soldiers in the barracks and mess hall; the telegraph operator at work; sales in the Commissary; the Sutler serving fortifying beverages in his store; and much more. This broadcast was very well received last year, but we have learned a few things and have made some improvements.

Filming will begin earlier in the day to take advantage of the twilight, and there will be a different story line and new interactive elements.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at www.http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com, or you may visit the FCMA’s website at fortcaspar.org.

‘A Night in Bethlehem’ and Community Crèche Exhibit

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a special Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at its building in Wolf Creek, located at 3931 W. 45th Street in Casper. Experience a “Night in Bethlehem” with bazaar-style activities for all ages. Tour the crèche exhibit featuring Nativity displays from all over the world, donated for the evening by members of Casper’s faith communities. The event is open house-style. Please bring a donation of shelf-stable food to exchange for coins to use at the bazaar. Food donations to benefit local food pantries.

Want to add your special Nativity display to the exhibit? Call or text Lynn at 307-262-2819.

First Saturday study

On Saturday, Dec. 4 Bethel Baptist will host their monthly Bible study which will be on glimpses of the Messiah in the Christmas story. This is an interdenominational and interactive study from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Refreshments are provided.

For more information phone the church office 307-234-8812. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar.

Symphony Orchestra’s holiday celebration is back

The WSO’s Holiday Celebration returns with an in-person audience for the first time since 2019! Join us in the John F. Welsh Auditorium on Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. to kick off your holiday season with the WSO and new and returning guests.

For our annual Holiday Celebration, the WSO will perform new and old favorites, curated by returning guest conductor Scott O’Neil. We will have the pleasure of presenting Soprano Sydney Harper, who has performed with numerous symphonies as well as in productions of Into the Woods and Carmina Burana. Sydney will be joined by the Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble and the Casper College Chamber Singers, highlighting local talent for a community-wide holiday celebration. This joyous program will feature a mix of classic Christmas music including Emmanuel, O Come, All Ye Faithful, and Angel’s Dance before holiday standards including excerpts from The Nutcracker, The Man with the Bag, and everyone’s favorite, All I Want for Christmas is You.

Our Saturday morning dress rehearsal at 11:00 a.m. with admittance being $10 for a family or free with the donation of a canned food item to Wyoming Food for Thought. A free livestream of the concert will also be offered on the WSO website on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the concert, dress rehearsal or livestream can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. Pick-3 Packages are still available for the three remaining regular season concerts of the season! Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase.

This will be a full capacity concert, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons and help us have a full 2021-22 season.

For any questions on purchasing tickets, or concert schedule, or other WSO programs, visit www.wyomingsymphony.org or call our office at 307-266-1478.

Elks hoop shoot

Casper Local Hoop Shoot is Dec. 4 at Casper College. Registration begins at 9 a.m. It is free to boys and girls who will be between the ages of 8-13 on April 1, 2022, that live in a 50 mile radius around Casper. Winners advance through district, state, and regional Hoop Shoot contests. Regional winners qualify to compete at the National Hoop Shoot Finals held in Chicago, IL. If you know of any children or have children that would like to compete, please bring them to the Casper College T-Bird Gym. This event is Free and open to the public. More information contact Wes Stull at 307-262-0776, AFTER 5 p.m.

