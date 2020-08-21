Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
All welcome to Historical Society trek
A hundred and 50 years after geologist Ferdinand Hayden traveled through central Wyoming with famous explorer/photographer William Henry Jackson, the Natrona County Historical Society invites you to attend a close following of their path. Hayden's geological surveys of Wyoming in 1870 and Yellowstone in 1871 were federally funded and instrumental in detailing the unknown areas of Wyoming after the close of the Civil War. Jackson Canyon at the west end of Casper Mountain is named after the photographer Jackson from this expedition, and several famous photographs taken by him still survive.
The society will visit several of the areas known from these photographs and picnic on private land featured in the photos, with some historical presentations from the members. Open to the public. Bring water, lunch, bug repellent, sunscreen, hat and lawn chair, and COVID-19 management practices all required. The trek will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at the BLM Bessemer Bend Shelter. For more information, email nicojo@colecreeksheep.com or bsteen@bresnan.net or call 262-3972 or 259-3350.
Farmers Markets every Saturday
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers Market on Saturday’s from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden-related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
Junk in the Trunk
The P.E.O. Chapters of Casper would like to invite you to a "Junk in the Trunk" sale on Saturday, August 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can be found at the south end of the parking lot of Sunrise Shopping Center. They will be parked with trunks open and asking that you travel the circle of trunks in a clockwise rotation. Most of the items will be by donation and some by price tags, but all the items you purchase will be a donation to the P.E.O. projects which will help with the education of Women. The letters stand for Philanthropic Educational Organization and all donations will help support women in their education pursuits through loans, grants and scholarships and support of Cottey College.
Virtual Duck Derby set
Like many organizations, the Rotary Club of Casper’s major fundraiser will look a bit different this year. While so many local events have been canceled, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to announce that the annual Duck Derby will take place virtually on August 22, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting three local nonprofits, as well as the Rotary Club of Casper’s ongoing and future community projects.
The Great Duck Derby will stream online on the Rotary Club of Casper's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For the past 20 years, the Great Duck Derby has been the Rotary Club of Casper’s major fundraiser. While proceeds from the event typically support current and future local projects, such as Rotary Park, Crossroad Adventure Playground, and the bouldering park coming to Crossroads Adventure Park in the next few months, this year the lub has decided to share a portion of the proceeds with four local organizations, the Platte River Trails Trust, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Mimi’s House and Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
As with years past, Duck Derby tickets are on sale for $20, which allows the purchaser to “adopt” a rubber duckie that is entered in the race. If your duck comes in as one of the early finishers, you could win one of over 100 prizes (each valued at a minimum $30). The first three finishers win prizes of $5,000, $1,000 and $1,000, respectively. Ducks drop at 3:30 p.m. and should arrive at the finish line around 4 p.m. The winners will be posted on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and website shortly after.
Duck Derby tickets can be purchased from any local Rotarian, at Hilltop Bank, Altitude Veterinary Hospital, Martinizing Dry Cleaning or Jonah Bank. Tickets are also available online at rotaryclubofcasper.org. Tickets are on sale now through 3 p.m. on August 22.
For additional information, event updates, prize details and more, follow the Great Duck Derby on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and visit rotaryclubofcasper.org. To request an interview, please reach out to Miamie Sleep, the 2020 Duck Commander at miamie@greendogwyo.com or 235-6558.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
Cornhole tournament at Shrine
All skill levels are welcome at a Cornhole Tournament at the Casper Shrine Club, 1501 W. 39th St. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. start. Registration is $20 per person, no charge for spectators. This is a blind draw tournament with 90 percent payout. Participants must be 18 or older. Food and beverages available. For more information, call Greg at 259-5818. Event benefits the Casper Shrine Club.
Elks family picnic
Family picnic for the Casper Elks Lodge will be Saturday, August 22, at the park across the street from the lodge. Starts at 11 a.m. Bring your own sack lunch due to COVID restrictions.
Sandwich ministry offers Saturday lunch to those in need
The Sandwich Ministry has resumed each Saturday. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church.
Mobile food pantry in Rock Springs
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. August 22, Rock Springs, 1 to 3 p.m. 3320 Yellowstone Rd.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
5150' Festival at DSS
Sitting at an elevation of 5150’, many believe Casper is the best of the west. All are welcome for the 3rd annual 5150’ Festival celebrating the beautiful city and all it has to offer. From 2 to 10 p.m., come down to David Street Station (200 S. David Street) for free live music, local vendors, and some amazing food. There is no better way to celebrate Casper than an entire day of fun right in the heart of the city. During these unprecedented times, we are thankful always for the community standing behind us.
Music lineup include Aquile, 3 to 4 p.m.; tbd, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Whiskey's Alibi, 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Jagertown, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
All visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms. Wearing a face mask is strongly encouraged.
Dance at the Eagles
Come dance to music provided by DJ Machelle from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, at The Eagles Lodge. Admission is $4. There will be a potluck for those interested.
Fort open every day
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. The exception is that the splash pad and all of David Street Station now closes at 4 p.m., Thursdays only. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!