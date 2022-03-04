Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688. Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969. Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St. Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends

The quickly approaching 24th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends event on Saturday, March 5 is still looking for teams of bowlers to fill time slots from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM at El Mark-O Lanes.

Teams are to consist of five people who are encouraged to collect donations prior to bowling. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prizes for the most donations collected. Each team will bowl for about an hour. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, food, prizes, and fun.

Team bowling packets, containing event and donation information, are available online at www.jasonsfriends.org, or at any First Interstate Bank location, any Hilltop Bank location, at El Mark-O Lanes, or at Jason’s Friends, 340 West B Street.

Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.

Jason’s Friends Foundation is a 501©3 non-profit corporation and the event is run by volunteers with 95% of the profits helping families in need. For more information, contact Jason’s Friends at 235-3421 or visit www.jasonsfriends.org.

Display at senior center

Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.

Antique club holds flea market

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its Super Flea Market on March 5 and 6, at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. This is one of our most popular shows! There will be many vendors – old and new – selling books, baked goods, vintage hats, dolls, jewelry, toys, furniture, coins, leather/household/dog/food/refurbished items, home décor, antiques, rocks, guns/ammo, garden art, western items, and many more collectibles. Something for everyone!

First Saturday study at Bethel

The first Saturday study on March 5 will be on seeing the Gospel in the three festivals of Israel: Passover, Pentecost, and Tabernacles. This is an interactive study open to all. We meet at Bethel Baptist Church, 9 a.m., 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

