Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

CCMS celebrates ‘The Holidays in Chamber Music & Poetry’

Please mark your calendars and celebrate the Christmas season with the Casper Chamber Music Society in a delightful program, “The Holidays in Chamber Music & Poetry” performed by local harpist Jane Ann Hamman at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church (Wyoming Blvd. & Poplar). Hamman, joined by Delores Thornton on flute, Richard Turner on bassoon, and Dr. Eric Unruh on organ, will perform arrangements of classic holiday music including “Sussex Carol,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “O Tannenbaum,” “O Hanukkah,” and “Jingle Bells.” Selections of Christmas poems relevant to the music will be read by Jean Tichenor, retired Casper College vocal instructor and Jane’s sister. Tickets sold at the door are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students. See you there!