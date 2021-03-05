Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Cyrano is a dashing nobleman serving in the French army who has a very large nose. Because of his nose, Cyrano feels that he cannot express his love for the beautiful Roxanne. Christian, a handsome new cadet, is also in love with Roxanne but does not have a way with words and, because of that, fears that Roxanne will reject him. A plan is hatched: Cyrano will supply Christian with the words, and Christian will provide the looks to win Roxanne’s love. But the story doesn’t end there because there is also a villain who lusts for Roxanne.

“Cyrano de Bergerac” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.

Tickets can be purchased by phone a 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.

The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.

