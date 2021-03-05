Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Outdoor flea market Saturday
Outdoor Flea Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., across from the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, at 450 S. Wolcott. There is free booth space for vendors. There will be furniture and household items for sure, as well as a table of free clothing. This is a good way to support the food pantry. For more information, call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Spring and Easter are coming soon and we have items to get you ready for the upcoming season. You can visit us on Facebook.
Don't let weather fool you
If you’ve been in Wyoming very long, you must know that these warm temperatures are a big tease. The First United Methodist Thrift Shop has begun the Semi-Annual Turnaround Sale, an opportunity to add some beautiful pieces to your wardrobe. This weeks’ specials are all tops/shirts and sweaters...come in to check out prices you can’t pass up. We are continuing the 50 percent off sale on winter coats, hats, gloves, and pants for everyone (excluding men’s jeans).
While you’re shopping our sale items, check out the jewelry, housewares, linens, books and games. A huge variety of puzzles will entertain you, along with our crafting items.
Find us at Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, 2111 East 12th, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, helping our community. We are accepting clean donations in new and nearly new condition. No electronics or furniture, please.
Come by for a visit and “like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop to view some of our photos.
First Saturday study
The First Saturday study on March 6 will be about the Old Testament/Hebrew Scriptures, including who wrote these books, and how was it compiled? This is a non-denominational and interactive study and all are welcome. Meeting time is 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Mile High Mites comes to ice arena
The Casper Ice Arena is partnering with the Colorado Avalanche’s Mile High Mites program to introduce youth athletes to ice hockey. The learn-to-play hockey program will meet each Saturday morning from March 6 to April 10 at the Casper Ice Arena.
Registration is now open through the Colorado Avalanche’s youth hockey webpage and accessible through the Casper Ice Arena at www.casperwy.gov. Each Saturday morning from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., the 4-10 year old players will learn from qualified Casper hockey coaches using USA Hockey’s approved station-based skill development which includes skating, shooting, stick-handling, and passing.
Participants receive a full set of CCM youth hockey gear and six weeks of one-hour sessions at the Casper Ice Arena.
For additional information about the Mile High Mites, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Cyrano at CC
Tickets for “Cyrano de Bergerac” are now on sale. The fun-filled play will conclude March 6 at 7:30 p.m.
“’Cyrano de Bergerac’” is a play that has something for everyone. Swashbuckling characters; villains; heroes; swordfights; battles; and even some great food,” said Richard Burk, director and fight coordinator.
Cyrano is a dashing nobleman serving in the French army who has a very large nose. Because of his nose, Cyrano feels that he cannot express his love for the beautiful Roxanne. Christian, a handsome new cadet, is also in love with Roxanne but does not have a way with words and, because of that, fears that Roxanne will reject him. A plan is hatched: Cyrano will supply Christian with the words, and Christian will provide the looks to win Roxanne’s love. But the story doesn’t end there because there is also a villain who lusts for Roxanne.
“Cyrano de Bergerac” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone a 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.