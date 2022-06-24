Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688. Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969. Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St. Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

WY I Climb at Crossroads Park

It is time to Climb Out of the Darkness! You are invited to participate in WY I Climb on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Crossroads Adventure Park, shelter #1, located at 1101 North Poplar Street in Casper. This is a free event to increase awareness about the emotional difficulties that women can experience during and after pregnancy, sponsored by Healthy Moms Healthy Births and Team Casper of the Wyoming chapter of Postpartum Support International.

As many as 1 in 7 moms and 1 in 10 dads will experience symptoms of depression and anxiety during the postpartum period. People of every age, income level, race and culture can develop perinatal mood disorders during pregnancy and within the first year after delivery. It is important to know that there is help and you are not alone.

Bring your water bottle, stroller, kids and friends and come walk with us along the river. There will be refreshments and fun for the whole family, and gift bags for the first 50 participants. Come help us raise awareness and break the stigma associated with depression and anxiety disorders during pregnancy and postpartum, and help make local resources more accessible to parents who need them. For more information, or if you would like to make a donation, you can find our Wyoming PSI Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wyiclimb .

St. Vincent DePaul open

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H street 307-237-2607. Local charities Seton House, Holy Cross, Interfaith and Food For Thought benefit from 100% of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. You can visit us on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0