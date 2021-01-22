Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday's support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
New school offers open house
Casper Christian School will be having its first open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 23, at its leased facilities on the second floor of Restoration Church, 411 South Walsh in Casper. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a presentation and ceremony at 11 a.m. The school will offer Christ-centered academic excellence for students in grades 6-12 beginning in the fall of 2021. There will be door prizes, giveaways, refreshments, and tuition discounts for early registration at the open house. A lead donation of $100,000 from Grace Reformed Church will be announced. Unique tuition giveaways will be offered at the event. For more information, call 258-9011 or visit casperchristianschool.org.
January at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for January. “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” follows the journey of the first space probe to venture beyond our solar system, searching out strange new worlds that orbit distant stars. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., tour the cosmos with astrophysicist Dr. Stacey Palen as your guide in “Cosmic Journey.” She tells the story of the universe from a human perspective.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Erma Bombeck show at Casper Theater
Casper Theater Company presents “Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End." Please come and see this fantastic show performed by Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne Little Theater Players. Brenda has over 40 years of acting and directing experience. She has always wanted to do a one woman show, and her performance is stellar. You don’t want to miss this show. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.caspertheatercompany.net 30 minutes prior to curtain at the door, and at The Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center. Fridays and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m., at the Casper Theater Company, 735 CY. Please don’t miss this subtle comedy about everyday life with a husband, children, and making a difference in America!