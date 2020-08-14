Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Meditation for veterans
Mindfulness meditation training and stress management education is available through the Mindful Warrior Project. The training is free for all veterans. This August the classes will be held at Nancy English Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15. Beginning in September, the class will meet at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street. Same time, the first and third Saturday each month. This is not a religious program, but a healthy brain program provided by a licensed clinician. Info: 235-4143, extension 1206, ask for David.
Farmers markets every Saturday
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers’ Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers Market on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass-fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government website http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
QPR training for suicide prevention
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is presenting a QPR training on suicide prevention at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15. The training is open to everyone and there is no charge. It will be held at the Casper Recreation Center (1801 E 4th street) in the Sage Studio.
The training will teach people about the current suicide problem, how to identify someone that might be suicidal and how to try to get them help. Wyoming ranks as the second highest state of suicides per capita. The task force provides free education to any organization concerning suicide prevention and can be reached at natronacountysuicideprevention.org or by calling 307-233-4277.
Mobile food pantry in Cheyenne
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. August 15, Cheyenne, 1 to 3 p.m. 1400 E. College Dr., Lot A.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contact Myriam at 232-4020.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
Fort open every day
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Blowout sale to liquidate spring, summer
It’s the beginning of the blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. In addition to being the time for our gargantuan-twice- a-year-sale, if you will “like” them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop, you can see photos with a sampling of some extra special and unique eye-poppers donated to support this community effort. They continue to be overwhelmed at the beautiful items gifted to help local neighbors.
Armed with that information, grab your shopping buddy and your masks to see all clothing 50% off! Clean your glasses and read that again? Yes, all clothing, men’s, women’s and children’s, is reduced to give you time to wear your finds in the scorching August, September and October days. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is located at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. The deal you squeal over is waiting for you Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, so find exactly what you need and help your neighbors. Life isn’t easy for so many.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. The exception is that the splash pad and all of David Street Station now closes at 4 p.m., Thursdays only. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
