Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
Mills library grand opening
The Bob Goff Memorial Mills Library celebrates its grand opening from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The first 200 people to get a library card and fill out 2020 Census information will be treated to free barbecue and ice cream. Raffles for wonderful prizes will help support the library. All county residents are welcome to a library card at no cost. Children under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign for theirs. Enjoy more than 10,000 volumes, all donated privately and curated by librarian Donna Kennedy. The library is best accessed from Southwest Wyoming Boulevard onto Fifth Street.
Elks Poker Run to Deadwood
The fifth annual Iron Elk Motorcycle Poker Run sponsored by the Casper Elks Lodge is June 27 and 28, 2020. The current plan is to spend one night in Deadwood, S.D., but an alternative plan will be at the ready. The price is $40 per hand. The poker run is not for motorcycles only. Anyone is welcome to participate by car. Please watch the Facebook page for updated route information. RSVP by email at elkslodge1353@gmail.com or call 234-4839.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Food pantry in Jackson
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled mobile food pantries across the state during June. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. Please have space cleared in your vehicle before you get in line. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- June 27, Jackson, 1 to 3 p.m. 160 N. Glenwood St.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
One such practice is to ensure that no one utilizing the pools has a known exposure or is experiencing symptoms of illness. This applies to all adults and minors. Therefore, entering adults will be asked to sign in and attest that they have not had exposure to any person with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days and that they are not experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19. Likewise, all minors under the age of 18, will be required to provide a City of Casper Recreation Minor Participant Record form upon daily entry at any city swimming pool. This document will attest, by a parent or guardian signature, that the child or children have not had a known exposure or symptoms in the last 14 days. Hard copies of these forms will be available at all the facilities, and downloadable forms to print out and complete at home are available on our website.
The public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
Due to reduced capacities at pools during this time, parents and guardians are encouraged to verify that their children have been granted access to pools prior to leaving them at the facilities.
The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center, 80 people; Mike Sedar Aqua Park, 100 people; Marion Kreiner Pool, 40 people, and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, 23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Garth Brooks drive-in concert tickets on sale
Garth Brooks is set for a drive-in concert event on June 27. The drive in concert screening will be shown on the big screen on the grounds of the Casper Events Center.
Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are general admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk. All tickets must be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and no tickets will be available through the venue box office. The gates of the Casper Events Center will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Concession and gate entrance details will be announced shortly.
The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems and limiting capacity in restrooms.
Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.
