Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868
- S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site:
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Oktoberfest for Central Wyoming Hospice goes virtual
After much consideration, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions has decided to modify our annual Oktoberfest Celebration to a virtual event for 2021. Oktoberfest, an annual event which raises funds for patient care, will still include auction items and powerful messages from our families and supporters via an online platform, as well as German-themed “Bash Boxes” for our sponsors.
The celebration will still revolve around our original Sept. 25 date. On the Sept. 24, we will open our online auction and premiere a video story that features our patients and families, bringing home the message of how our community’s support helps care for your loved ones, friends, and neighbors. The online auction will continue through 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 25.
We greatly appreciate your support and understanding, we will be releasing more information in the coming days. If you’d like to become a sponsor or donate auction items to help us in our mission, or would like more information, please contact us at (307) 577-4832 or email cwhp@cwhp.org.
Indian Relay Races in Casper
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.
Cemetery tours back
Casper Theater Company is once again hosting the Highland Cemetery Tour on Sept. 25. Each year we celebrate the people who made a difference in Casper by portraying them at their gravesite. This is an educational and informational tour respecting all sites, roads, and rules of the Highland Cemetery. The tour will start at 6:45 at the parking lot at 4th and Melrose across the street from the West gate of the cemetery. The cost per ticket is $25 and can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net. or by calling 307-267-7243. Treats will be served after the tour in the parking lot for questions of the actors’ characters if you so desire. Each year Casper Theater Company has new characters for your informational entertainment. The tour is approximately 1 hour 30 minutes, hosted by the Rev. Jim Shumard who will tell you some of the cemetery history as you walk through the cemetery. Please join us for this history lesson of who helped make Casper the great place it is today.
‘The Magic Bookcase’ at The Lyric
Wyoming magician Byron Grey performs his show “The Magic Bookcase” on Saturdays at 2 p.m. at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The show runs through the final Saturday in September.
Tickets may be available at the door, and advance tickets can be found at byrongrey.wellattend.com.