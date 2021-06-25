Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Iron Elk poker run June 26-27
The 9th annual "Iron Elk" Motorcycle Poker Run is June 26-27. Registration starts at 8 a.m., at the Casper Elks Lodge and get your first card. Cost is $40 per hand per person. This will be a overnight Poker Run to Black Hawk, Colorado. Join your Elk friends for a fun day of riding and enjoyment. Details at the lodge, for more information and RSVP by email at Elkslodge1353@gmail.com, or call Casper Elks Lodge at 237-2432 or Kris at 259-7455 or Ron at 315-7842. Open to the public and any vehicles.
Deer Creek Days in Glenrock
Family fun will be the focus of the Deer Creek Days celebration in Glenrock through Sunday.
Saturday schedule: 5K run/walk, registration 7:30 a.m., Rock in the Glen, west edge of town; 8 a.m., 5K run/walk begins; 8 to 11 a.m., 3-on-3 basketball, high school; 9 a.m., parade lineup begins, west entrance to town; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., art show, library; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., craft fair, town park; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lions Club cookout, 217 W. Birch; 11 a.m., parade, Birch St.; noon, Kids Fun Zone, town park; 3 to 8 p.m., Brew Fest, live music, Adult Adventure Zone; 2 p.m., duck race, town park; 3 p.m., mutton bustin' slack, South Rec; 5 p.m., stray gathering and mutton bustin' finals, South Rec; 8 p.m., street dance, Shots Fired, Birch Street downtown.
The Glenrock Chamber of Commerce produces the event with the help of many sponsors and a load of volunteers. For specific times and locations, see the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Muddy Mountain Adventure Days set
The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office will host the first ever Muddy Mountain Adventure Days at the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area located south of Casper on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature free family fun including wildflower hikes, plant identification, mountain bike lessons and demonstrations, fly fishing lessons, campfire safety and camping etiquette, live Birds of Prey, atlatl demonstrations, and more.
Participants are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for all Wyoming weather conditions and pack plenty of food and water.
For more information about the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area or the event, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/visit/muddy-mountain-environmental-education-area, or call the Katy Kuhnel at (307) 261-7644.
Book sale by appointment
The February and April appointment-only book sales were tremendous successes. Customers were very pleased with the appointment format and everyone was pleased with no lines. As a result of that, the Friends of the Library will be continuing with that format for future sales. Masks are not required for this sale.
On June 26, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. Please email folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Super garage sale open
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Sale hours are Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.
A Night at the Races June 26
Join Central Wyoming Senior Services for A Night At The Races on June 26, at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Tickets are $35, plus betting bucks. Join us for an evening of fun, food, and friendly wagers. Lucky guests will have the opportunity to cash in their winnings toward fabulous prizes. For more information, contact Rita 265-4678 or email ritaw@casperseniorcenter.com.