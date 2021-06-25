Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

On June 26, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.

We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. Please email folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.

Super garage sale open

The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).

Sale hours are Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.

The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.

All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.

A Night at the Races June 26

Join Central Wyoming Senior Services for A Night At The Races on June 26, at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Tickets are $35, plus betting bucks. Join us for an evening of fun, food, and friendly wagers. Lucky guests will have the opportunity to cash in their winnings toward fabulous prizes. For more information, contact Rita 265-4678 or email ritaw@casperseniorcenter.com.

