Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and are getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.

Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.

Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.

For more details, check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.

Saturday Study at Bethel