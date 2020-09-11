Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Farmers markets every Saturday
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers Market on Saturday’s from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and are getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details, check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
Saturday Study at Bethel
Because of Labor Day, the First Saturday study is the second Saturday, September 12 at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. The subject is Spiritual Growth according to the Bible: The Ups and Downs. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Breaking the Silence walk
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk on September 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon at Crossroads Park. Join the task force for a morning of remembrance of loved ones who have been lost to suicide. The walking path will be along the river; feel free to walk the whole path or part of the path. Three hundred lunches will be served to walkers at the event. Informational resource tables will be available at the event.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the task force will be implementing safety precautions such as sanitation stations, social distancing and limiting gathering areas. This event is free to everyone to come and support suicide prevention and awareness.
If you have any question regarding this event, please contact Brittlynn Adame at 307-233-4277 or bbulgrin@mercercasper.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
This Saturday, September 12, central Wyoming residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Natrona County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Wyoming as participants walk as individuals, families or small teams.
An opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A Promise Garden display to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be created in a “view only” format at Wyoming Medical Center, 1233 E 2nd Street, in the grassy area across from Conwell Park.
Wing Ding open to public
The 2nd annual Shrine Club "Wing Ding" is coming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Casper Shrine Club, 1501 W. 39th St., behind Sunrise Shopping Center.
Come and enjoy chicken wing varieties from many Casper restaurants and businesses. Beer trailer and full bar on site, and games for the kids to play. Admission is $10 per person. At 2 p.m. the chicken wing eating contest will be held. Enter the contest and win prizes.
Contact Greg Breed at 259-5818 for more information.
Dog trek at CC
The Second Annual Casper College T-Bird Dog Trek will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. The T-Bird Dog Trek is the lead-in event to the Annual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 13.
This year’s T-Bird Dog Trek will take dogs and their people on a 1.5-mile walk around the campus on what is known as the “inner loop.” Along the way, dogs will find treats and water stations throughout their walk. The cost per dog to participate is $10, and all proceeds will go to the Casper College Veterans Club.
Last year 54 dogs and their people participated and raised over $500 for the veterans club.
Dogs and their people can register the day of in front of the Casper College Student Union and University of Wyoming at Casper building, and then start the walk. For more information, contact Nick Whipps at 268-2510.
Mobile food pantries in Greybull, Douglas
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. Sept. 12, Greybull, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Basin fairgrounds, and Douglas, 1 to 3 p.m. TBA.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
Book sale at library
The Friends of the Library book sales are back. The first sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, September 12. There is no admission charge for Saturday’s sale. Numbers will be given out beginning at 8 a.m. and then shoppers may wait in their cars until their number is posted.
Volunteers have prepared a wide variety of grab bags which will be sold at the actual sale on Saturday. Plan to stop by and purchase your ticket and a grab bag to keep you busy until the sales.
Thanks to the tremendous community support, there are a large number of items for this sale. All sale events require all customers and volunteers to wear masks and to use hand sanitizer. Social distancing will be in place and parents must directly supervise all children. The volunteer Friends of the Library are anxious to see you again.
Aquatic Center open
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is open through September 13. Due to the recent snowstorm, the equipment needed for the planned HVAC project was not able to be set up. That project has been put on hold until Monday, September 16. Due to this, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will now be closed Monday, September 14, through Wednesday, September 16, in order to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will open on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
