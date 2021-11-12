Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Fall fest at Hogadon

Join us for our annual Fall Fest on Nov. 13, from 2 to 7 p.m. Season passes will be available for purchase (both day and night). We will have drawings and prizes. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and the bar will be open. Join us at 5 p.m. for the night skiing ribbon cutting. Visit www.hogadon.net for season pass prices and information.

Stories of Light Gala set

Make-A-Wish Wyoming invites the community to be a part of granting the wished of Wyoming children at the 18th annual Stories of Light Gala on Nov. 13. The gala celebrates over 655 wishes granted to local children with critical illnesses since the chapter’s founding 36 years ago.

The Stories of Light Gala provides guests with the occasion to experience the Make-A-Wish Wyoming mission firsthand and the opportunity to hear about inspiring children and families whose lives have been changed by a granted wish. The highlighted wishes at the event include a wish to have a baby grand piano and a wish to have a golf simulator.

The evening will begin with a wine tasting from 6 to 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy premium wines provided by Poplar Wine and Spirits and hors d’oeurvres by Queen B Charcuterie. The remainder of the program will include a gourmet dinner catered by the Hangar, a live auction with several exciting items, and wish moment from Wyoming wish children. Tickets are $100 per person. Those interested in attending can make reservations by calling 307-234-9474

Bird houses on display at Senior Center

Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.

You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.

