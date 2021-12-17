Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Senior center display

Must see display is a lovely collection of Christmas mice. It is just a small part of Carol Weixel's many years of collecting. There is even a mice Nativity scene!

See this display at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. 4th Street in Casper. Call 307-265-4678 for more information.

Volunteers needed to honor veterans buried in Natrona County

Join us at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, Highland Cemetery at 12 p.m. and Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organizations mission — Remember, Honor, Teach is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as more than 2,700 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.

The wreaths were purchased by generous donors in our community as well as fundraising efforts on behalf of Natrona County Republican Women, Civil Air Patrol and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Please call Victoria at 307-277-1748 or Kathy at 703-362-0264 if you have any questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0