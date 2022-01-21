Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688. Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969. Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St. Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Books on sale at fort

Make “Read More!” one of your New Year’s resolutions, and get off to a good start by saving 10% on all regularly-priced books at Fort Caspar Museum’s shop on Saturday, Jan. 22.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we have “The Way They Saw Us: Myths of the Wild West” and “The A,B,C’s of Casper History,” as well as our permanent display chronicling Central Wyoming history from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. During the winter months, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com.

Apps due for United Way grants

United Way of Natrona County (UWNC) will allocate $505,000 to local nonprofits through an online grant application process.

Eligible 501©3 organizations serving Natrona County residents by providing services within the areas of Basic Needs, Health & Wellness, Youth Development and Success by 6 are encouraged to apply at www.unitedwaync.com/grant-application/. Applications are due by noon, Jan. 22.

In February, the Community Investment Committee, made up of community representatives and members of the UWNC Board of Directors, will meet to review applications and determine fund allocations. United Way of Natrona County fights for the welfare of all residents, seeks donations, raises funds, uncovers volunteers and stands up to support the most effective local nonprofits and programs who create real opportunities and get results. This annual grant opportunity is the result of engaging community business partners and their employees to support our shared community vision through our foundational Workplace Campaign Program.

Learn more about United Way of Natrona County’s work and grant eligibility at www.unitedwaync.com. For questions please feel free to reach out to Anna Wilcox, anna@unitedwaync.com or 237.9367.

Steve Frame Band at VFW

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled the Steve Frame Band to play at the VFW on Sat., Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.! Fee is $6. and there will be a potluck about 7 so bring some goodies, if you wish. The address is 1800 Bryan Stock Trail.

