Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Trails Center hosts The Great Bear Folk Theatre
Join the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this Saturday for two performances of the musical “Pioneer Song” by The Great Bear Folk Theatre. The group will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Pioneer Song is a creative and engaging musical written by J. Omar Hansen. Based on the real journal entries of women who crossed the Oregon Trail, Pioneer Song is a fictional account of Ruth Maramin and her three daughters joining a wagon train in 1849. Pioneer Song gives voice to many of the 30,000 people who traveled the trails that year, sharing their stories of joy, heartache, and sorrow.
“Theatre has a way of reminding us that history isn’t just dates and names. Rather, it’s the tragedies and triumphs of real people who traveled through this area filled with hope for their futures ahead,” says Park Ranger Kylie McCormick.
For more information, please call 307-261-7700.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, located at 1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY, is open 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is Free.
Escape rooms back at Stage III
Good Grief! It’s been two years since Stage III Community Theatre has put on an Escape Room, but now it’s back. To go along with the production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Stage III’s new Escape Room has a Peanuts theme. Come play in the world of Charles Schulz’s classic cartoon characters and see if you can help Charlie out of a tight spot before time is up in “It’s the Great Escape, Charlie Brown!”
There’s room for up to six players per session, and every room is a private room – you will never be mixed in with other people, even if you have fewer than 6 in your group. “It’s the Great Escape, Charlie Brown!” will be open from Aug. 28 through Sept. 18. Reserve your time now at StageIIITheatre.org.
Summer treks set
Three summer treks remain, sponsored by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Aug. 28, Seminoe cutoff; Sept. 25, Independence Rock and Devil’s Gate. All treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot. Take sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothes. Carpooling is recommended; 4-wheel and high-clearance vehicles recommended.
Outdoor painting contest
In partnership with Edness Kimball Wilkins, the Casper Artists’ Collective is holding the 2nd annual artist’s outdoor painting contest. This is a free event for artists, kids and families. Entrance to the park will be free for all artists. Hours of the contest will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 28. Please bring your art supplies, chairs, water and anything else you need , then have fun painting scenes at the park. Sign in and sign out for contest will be located at Cottonwood shelter, in the park. Art work will be displayed at the Cascade Coffee Shop (2955 E. Second St., Casper) from Monday afternoon Aug. 30 until Sept. 2. Prizes will be awarded at reception, held from 6 to 7:30 pm, Sept. 2 at Cascade coffee shop. For more info go to Facebook: CasperArtists’Collective or please email us at: casperartists collective@gmail.com
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.