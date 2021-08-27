Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Outdoor painting contest

In partnership with Edness Kimball Wilkins, the Casper Artists’ Collective is holding the 2nd annual artist’s outdoor painting contest. This is a free event for artists, kids and families. Entrance to the park will be free for all artists. Hours of the contest will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 28. Please bring your art supplies, chairs, water and anything else you need , then have fun painting scenes at the park. Sign in and sign out for contest will be located at Cottonwood shelter, in the park. Art work will be displayed at the Cascade Coffee Shop (2955 E. Second St., Casper) from Monday afternoon Aug. 30 until Sept. 2. Prizes will be awarded at reception, held from 6 to 7:30 pm, Sept. 2 at Cascade coffee shop. For more info go to Facebook: CasperArtists’Collective or please email us at: casperartists collective@gmail.com