Town Crier: Today’s Highlights

Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688. Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969. Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St. Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Display at senior center

Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.

