Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868
- S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Craft fair set
The Sunrise Shopping Center Fall Craft Fair is Oct. 9 and 10
Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy high quality handcrafted and unique items from your favorite vendors and new ones! Items include home baked goods and fudge, hand sewing, jewelry, clothing, art, photos, antiques, Color Nails and Paparazzi Jewelry and much more.
Elks set events
October is Elk National Foundation Month. Please Join us in an ENF Fundraiser Dinner Oct. 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. There is a sign up sheet at the bar once you sign up you cannot add people, you will have to do a new line. If you would like a rack to go please let Wes know. Dinner will be baby back ribs. Cost is $15.00 for half rack, $20.00 for a full rack and all the fixings. ENF Fundraiser dinner is prepared by Wes Stull and Casper Volunteers. Please sign up at the bar for reservations. Members, Significant other. For more information call 262-9077 or 234-4839.