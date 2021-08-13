Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

I-Reach for ART Annual Fundraiser ‘Heroes & Legends’
We are delighted to announce that I-Reach for Art is returning in 2021 in a completely reimagined, reinvented format.
We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Lyric and David Street Station and invite you to mark your calendars for Aug.14. The evening will kick off with dinner, silent, and live auction at the Lyric from 5-7 p.m. At 7p.m. we will head over to David Street Session for a community Jam Session featuring various artists from the Casper community. Attendees will have a choice to purchase tables at the Lyric with a plated meal, or just purchase a ticket for entry to the Lyric for cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Attending the Jam Session is free and open to the public. There will be food and beverage vendors available. While enjoying the Jam Session, you will also be able to watch our local quick draw artists create unique one-of-a kind pieces of Art as well as participate in the Wine Washer, 50/50, and other unique raffles.
Sponsorship packages and ticket information can be obtained by contacting Tina Conley at 307-265-8086.
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site:
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.