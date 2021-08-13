Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

I-Reach for ART Annual Fundraiser ‘Heroes & Legends’

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Lyric and David Street Station and invite you to mark your calendars for Aug.14. The evening will kick off with dinner, silent, and live auction at the Lyric from 5-7 p.m. At 7p.m. we will head over to David Street Session for a community Jam Session featuring various artists from the Casper community. Attendees will have a choice to purchase tables at the Lyric with a plated meal, or just purchase a ticket for entry to the Lyric for cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres.