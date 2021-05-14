Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Eating disorder workshop for youth
The Youth Empowerment Council, an organization dedicated to creating a safe space to foster and inspire Casper’s youth, will be the first group to host an Eating Disorder Workshop in the state of Wyoming. The workshop is open to those struggling with an eating disorder and their loved ones, as well as educators and professionals who need more education about the disease. Admission is free to all and will be held at the Natrona County Public Library in the Crawford Room from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 15.
This is a crucial event to have in the Cowboy State. We want those who are struggling to know that while there are limited resources here, an entire team of professionals are ready and willing to walk with you on your journey. The Youth Empowerment Council is imploring educators and other professionals to join us on May 15, because this is a topic that needs the community's support.
The Eating Disorder Workshop is expected to have a specialized therapist, dietician, and dentist speak, as well as connect those in attendance to other professionals, support groups, and strategies associated with recovery. For more information about this event, visit the Youth Empowerment Council’s Facebook page.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. You can visit us on Facebook.
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
May at the planetarium
During May, the Casper Planetarium will show “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15. Join two young explorers as their homemade rocket takes them on a tour of the solar system. 3D animation and a spectacular soundtrack by George Lucas’s Skywalker Sound make this a treat for all, but especially for 6- to 8-year-olds. On Saturday evenings at 7, see “Back to the Moon for Good,” a show about efforts to win the Google Lunar XPrize and open up the future of lunar exploration to private enterprise. (No show on May 29 for Memorial Weekend.)
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID-19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.
Toughest Monster Trucks at Ford Wyoming Center
Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).
“We are even more happy than usual to announce this event because it is the very first indoor Toughest Monster Truck Tour event in more than a year, when we had to put our tour on hold due to COVID,” said Kelly Hess Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Because Casper marks the reopening the Toughest Monster Truck Tour after this unprecedented situation, all of our teams and all of our crew are looking forward to this event in Casper even more than usual,” she added.
The lineup includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.
Pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors. Tickets are on sale at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Sign up for state history trek
The 67th annual Wyoming State Historical Society Trek will be hosted by the Crook County Historical Society the weekend of June 4. The agricultural, industrial, military and Native American history of the area will be featured throughout the weekend with visits to Sundance, Devils Tower, Hulett, Aladdin and Moorcroft, and an exclusive tour of the all-new Old Stoney Museum and Cultural Arts Center. Participants will travel via bus to these and other sites of interest. To learn more about the overall history of Crook County, there are several articles on the Society’s online encyclopedia, www.wyohistory.org.
Registration will include entrance fees, transportation and most meals. The event is open to everyone and promises to give attendees a behind the scenes look at some of the area’s unique history. For registration details and a list of accommodations, please contact Barbara Byrne, byrnco@rangeweb.net, or call 307-283-3535, or email society headquarters at linda@wyshs.org. Registration forms can also be downloaded at www.wyshs.org, and are due no later than May 15.