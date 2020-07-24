Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining state health orders. They will be taking additional steps to ensure safety and social distancing guidelines. Saturday, July 25, will have three sessions, including two four-hour sessions during the day along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on the evening of Saturday, July 25. Sunday, June 26, will be one session with the child’s cosplay contest to begin at 3 p.m. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. The total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time. All fans must purchase a ticket, including children in order to ensure proper capacity levels at all times.