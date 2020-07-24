Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Garden Gait Saturday
The Natrona County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual home garden tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Garden Gait tour is themed “Gardens of Hope,” and will highlight various methods of growing fruits, flowers and/or vegetables at six homes located throughout the Casper area. Each home will include a Master Gardener docent who will be available to answer questions and describe attributes of the growing methods used, plants and unique situations that may exist. COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols will be in place at each location.
Tickets for the event are $20 for adults. Youth 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at Cadillac Cowgirl (147 S. Center St.), Keefe’s Flowers (1745 CY Ave.), Johnny Appleseed Greenhouse (2200 S. Hickory St.), Nate’s Flowers (1042 E. Second St.) and the University of Wyoming Natrona County Extension Office (2011 Fairgrounds Rd.)
Yard sale at Hospice
Central Wyoming Hospice will be holding a big yard sale Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be furniture, artwork, household and holiday items, and much more including merchandise from Memory Lane Boutique. All the proceeds will go to help fund care for hospice patients. Their Administration Building is at 319 S. Wilson in Casper. For more information please call 577-4832.
Casper Comic Con at Events Center
Casper Comic Con returns to the Casper Events Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Comics, cosplay, art and toys can all be found in one place. Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. There will be a costume contest, known as "cosplay," with prizes for first, second and third place in the Adult and Child categories. The Adult Cosplay Contest will be on Saturday evening. Child's Cosplay Contest is for ages 14 and under and will be held on Sunday afternoon. Additional character and prop appearances may be announced closer to the event.
Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining state health orders. They will be taking additional steps to ensure safety and social distancing guidelines. Saturday, July 25, will have three sessions, including two four-hour sessions during the day along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on the evening of Saturday, July 25. Sunday, June 26, will be one session with the child’s cosplay contest to begin at 3 p.m. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. The total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time. All fans must purchase a ticket, including children in order to ensure proper capacity levels at all times.
Food pantry in Laramie
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. July 25, Laramie, 1 to 3 p.m. 523 S. Adams St.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Blake Shelton drive-in concert at CEC
Encore Drive-In Nights launches with all new performance by Blake Shelton with very special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins at a drive-in style concert at the Casper Events Center on July 25. Tickets for the show will go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.
Fans will experience the Encore Drive-In Nights from the safety of their personal vehicles.
Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore DriveIn Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seat belts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.
