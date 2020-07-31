Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Master Gardeners farmers market opens
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers Market on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd., with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday from August 1 to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
Remembering Our Fallen at CC
The photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, is open for public viewing 24 hours a day through 4 p.m. on August 4 at Casper College in the lower parking lot of the Gateway Center. The memorial consists of 36 10-foot towers that include military and personal photos of all 5,000-plus soldiers lost since the War on Terror started. There are 22 men from Wyoming included. There are volunteers to assist those who are searching for a particular name.
Sandwich ministry needs volunteers
The Sandwich Ministry will resume on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Lunches are made at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, starting at 8:15 a.m. The work is usually finished by 9:15 a.m. Volunteers are needed and will wear masks. Lunches are distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the breezeway at First United Methodist Church. If you have any questions, please contact me at debmestas@gmail.com.
Meditation for veterans
Mindfulness meditation training and stress management education is available through the Mindful Warrior Project. The training is free for all veterans. This August, the classes will be held at Nancy English park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 and August 15. Beginning in September, the class will meet at the First United Methodist Church on 2nd Street. Same time, the first and third Saturday each month. This is not a religious program, but a healthy brain program provided by a licensed clinician. Info: 235-4143, extension 1206, ask for David.
First Saturday Study August 1
The First Saturday study on August 1 will be on Women in the Old Testament and Women in the New Testament: Status and Progression. The status of women is elevated steadily throughout the Bible which laid the groundwork of the status for women today. This study starts at 9 a.m. and meets at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are served. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Mobile food pantry in Powell
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. August 1, Powell, 1 to 3 p.m. 231 W. 6th St.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Pink ribbon run virtually
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is hosting the Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run & Fun as a virtual event that will take place from August 1 to 9. The Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run is a staple in Wyoming, where every year over 1,000 participants run, walk and stroll their way around the heart of Wyoming’s Capitol grounds.
But with COVID, WBCI had to make the decision to cancel or get creative.
Organizers are embracing the idea that teams get to choose what they do and when they do it.
To order a flock of flamingos for yourself or someone else, go to wyomingbreastcancer.org/flock. Flocks are popping up all throughout the state for a variety of fun, breast cancer awareness events. Funds raised will be granted back into local Wyoming programs that increase breast cancer education, fund early detection screening and patient navigation or support breast cancer survivors.
To learn more, follow on social media or visit www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.
