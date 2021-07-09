Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
Al-Anon:
- non: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site:
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Fair festivities begin
Saturday, July 10, the fun continues with the 11th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival in downtown Casper brought to you by Pepsi, beginning with a free Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by sidewalk chalk art on Second Street between Center and David. Join the fun and use the sidewalks of downtown Casper as your canvas. The first 300 participants get a free T-shirt and rodeo ticket. Then it’s back to the Fairgrounds with more fun on the midway starting at noon with the Crabtree Amusement Carnival, and two exciting Monster Truck Shows at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. First come, first seated. The Voice of Casper takes the free stage at 7 p.m. Carnival passes can be purchased in advance at any Casper, Glenrock or Douglas Homax location and can save you big bucks. Carnival Day Passes are $30 for ride all you want, discounted from $35 on-site. Save big with advance purchase Carnival Fun Passes, which are good for all nine days of the Carnival, discounted to $85 now through noon on Parade Day, July 13, 2021. That’s a savings of over $200.
Creative Aging Series: Watercolor A to Z
We are excited to be offering arts-based programming specifically to enrich the lives of older adults (55+) in Natrona County through the Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries Project. The program begins July 10 and goes through August 28, every Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Watercolor A to Z is an art program that will take your watercolor skills from the very basics to the mastery of the medium. Start with a drawn composition and work your way into color.
Space will be limited, so please sign up to guarantee your spot. Participants will be expected to attend every class in the course series, so please do not sign up if you will miss more than one of the eight classes. Please let someone else have a chance to take the course. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
First Saturday Study
The First Saturday study has been moved to Saturday, July 10, because of the 4th of July weekend. The study will be on the parables of the Bible and other figures of speech. This is an interactive study with refreshments and starts at 9 a.m. For further information phone the office at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, 234-8812.
Native American history at trails center
Come join the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center for a whole weekend devoted to Native American History, this Saturday and Sunday. Special guest speakers include Willie LeClair, Donovin Sprague, and Jerry Enzler.
Willie LeClair is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Indian Reservation. Walking the path of the American Indian and American Cowboy, he hopes to bridge misunderstandings between Indian and non-Indian communities by educating the public through lectures, regalia, song, and dance.
- Saturday, 1 p.m., special presentation on Shoshone Traditions and Historic Lifestyles by Donovin Sprague, Minnicoujou Lakota from the Hump and Crazy Horse family. He currently teaches history and political science at Sheridan College, and is an acclaimed author of 10 books. Book signings will follow.
- Sunday, 1 p.m., presentation on the Native Americans on the Bozeman Trail & Platte Bridge by Jerry Enzler, who has written and curated national exhibitions and films, and published numerous historical articles on Jim Bridger, river history, and other topics.
- Sunday, 3 p.m., special presentation on Jim Bridger followed by a book signing.