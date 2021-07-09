Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Fair festivities begin

Saturday, July 10, the fun continues with the 11th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival in downtown Casper brought to you by Pepsi, beginning with a free Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by sidewalk chalk art on Second Street between Center and David. Join the fun and use the sidewalks of downtown Casper as your canvas. The first 300 participants get a free T-shirt and rodeo ticket. Then it’s back to the Fairgrounds with more fun on the midway starting at noon with the Crabtree Amusement Carnival, and two exciting Monster Truck Shows at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. First come, first seated. The Voice of Casper takes the free stage at 7 p.m. Carnival passes can be purchased in advance at any Casper, Glenrock or Douglas Homax location and can save you big bucks. Carnival Day Passes are $30 for ride all you want, discounted from $35 on-site. Save big with advance purchase Carnival Fun Passes, which are good for all nine days of the Carnival, discounted to $85 now through noon on Parade Day, July 13, 2021. That’s a savings of over $200.