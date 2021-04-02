Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Free food Saturday
Lots of hungry people out there. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott is getting an extra load of perishable food on Saturday. There will be Farmer to Family boxes, milk and fresh produce. We are going to need a little help unloading and distributing starting at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. Remember we don't check ID or income when we have the perishable food. As always during the pandemic it is okay to pick up for family, neighbors, friends that can't get down here to pick up on their own. Anyone in a position to help deliver to low income apartments and other places where low income folks maybe can't get out, contact us. For more information Call me at 307-215-4732, email me at mbudenske@aol.com or PM me on Facebook.
First Saturday study April 3
The First Saturday Study on April 3 will be on the making of the New Testament. How did the New Testament come into being? How was it decided that the present 27 books should be included? Why were others rejected? This is an interactive study with refreshments provided. Phone the church office, Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, at 234-8812 for further information.
Spring has sprung at Methodist Thrift
Spring has sprung. Come see the magic that has taken place at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Winter has disappeared and up pops Spring with all new merchandise to match our eager look at a new season. Come discover all the new bright colors, fun fabrics, and the “get-outside-and-play” attitude. You’ll see those brands that are famous for adventure, along with gardening and playing in the dirt. The new season opens April 3, so get in on the fun.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
”LIKE” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.
Egg hunt, chili at College Heights Baptist
College Heights Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Mike Sedar Park. Following the egg hunt you are invited to the Men's Chili Cook-off at College Heights Baptist Church (located at 1927 South Walnut) for lunch. On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Sonrise Service at College Heights is at 7:30 a.m. and the Easter Service is at 10 a.m.
Public Easter Egg Hunt April 3
Easter Egg Hunt in the City Park across from the Elks Lodge, starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3. Please arrive by 10:30 a.m. For ages 1 or walking to 12 years of age. Bring all the kiddos down for a fun filled time of finding eggs and getting prizes. For more information call 234-4839. This is open to the public.
Skate with the Bunny
Join the fun at the Casper Ice Arena’s annual Skate with the Bunny and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contestants will hunt for eggs hidden throughout the ice arena filled with an assortment of candy and prizes, starting at 1:15 p.m. Admission is $5 and skate rental is free. Skate-tutors are available for $3 each. Children 4 years old and under are FREE with a paid admission.
For additional information on Skate with the Bunny, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.