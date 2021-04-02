Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Free food Saturday

Lots of hungry people out there. Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott is getting an extra load of perishable food on Saturday. There will be Farmer to Family boxes, milk and fresh produce. We are going to need a little help unloading and distributing starting at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. Remember we don't check ID or income when we have the perishable food. As always during the pandemic it is okay to pick up for family, neighbors, friends that can't get down here to pick up on their own. Anyone in a position to help deliver to low income apartments and other places where low income folks maybe can't get out, contact us. For more information Call me at 307-215-4732, email me at mbudenske@aol.com or PM me on Facebook.