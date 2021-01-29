Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
HAWG ice fishing derby begins
The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 32nd Annual "HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30 and 31, at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a first, second and third weight prize for children 14 years and under.
Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets until noon Saturday, Jan. 30.
Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Jan 30. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations, please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit the website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
Restaurant Week ends
To celebrate Casper’s hearty culinary scene, 5150’ Restaurant Week is taking place.
Participating businesses include: Backwards Distilling Company, Branding Iron, Chozen Yogurt, Eggington’s, Johnny J’s, J’s Pub, FireRock Steakhouse, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, Frosted Tops, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Hooch’s, Little Shop of Burgers, Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame, Metro Coffee Company, Old Chicago, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Rialto Soda Fountain, Scarlow’s Art & Coffee, Schlotzky’s, Shogun Restaurant, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Sweet Zoey, The Wooden Derrick Café, Three Crowns Golf Club, Urban Bottle, Wyoming Ale Works, Wyoming Rib & Chop House and Yellowstone Garage.
Hosted by 5150’ Local, the third annual event includes 29 restaurants, watering holes and coffee shops, with each serving up distinct specials, features and offerings.
5150’ Restaurant Week is designed to give residents and visitors the opportunity to dig into Casper’s food and beverage options, while also supporting the 1,540 food and beverage jobs in Natrona County.
As part of Restaurant Week, you’ll find specials and price points that celebrate all things Casper, including $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
More information about 5150’ Restaurant Week, as well as additional information on participating locations, can be found at
Live stream for symphony
Live stream access is now available for the WSO’s first Masterwork concert of the season. Join us at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30, or 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 31, for "Totally Mozart," brought to you by the WSO Wind and String sections. The live streamed concert will be exactly the calming respite needed after a busy holiday season.
The concert features three selections from the prolific and diverse catalog of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart including Divertimento in D, Symphony no. 25, and selections from Gran Partita. We are so excited to bring these selections to you performed by our Wind and String sections, who have not performed on the John F. Welsh Auditorium stage in a year.
Live stream access is available for purchase on the WSO website for $12. We also ask that you consider donating live stream access to a senior citizen. Technical support is available on the WSO website, and for any more questions, please contact the WSO Office at 266-1478.
January at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for January. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., tour the cosmos with astrophysicist Dr. Stacey Palen as your guide in “Cosmic Journey.” She tells the story of the universe from a human perspective.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.