Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

Live stream for symphony

Live stream access is now available for the WSO’s first Masterwork concert of the season. Join us at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30, or 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 31, for "Totally Mozart," brought to you by the WSO Wind and String sections. The live streamed concert will be exactly the calming respite needed after a busy holiday season.

The concert features three selections from the prolific and diverse catalog of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart including Divertimento in D, Symphony no. 25, and selections from Gran Partita. We are so excited to bring these selections to you performed by our Wind and String sections, who have not performed on the John F. Welsh Auditorium stage in a year.