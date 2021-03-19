Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 23 and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Dance at the Eagles

Please come to the dance on Saturday, March 20, at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission! Donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9, so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner starting at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and if you like, bring a potluck item to share. Please come only if you are feeling well.

