Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Cleaning out at Methodist thrift
Your opportunity to take advantage of our end of season sale is quickly melting away. Last call to fill up our bags for $5, taking home surprising treasures at an amazing price. The racks are full, overflowing, and the space is needed to bring out new items for Spring and Summer. Don’t miss this twice a year event to grab up screaming deals.
The shop will close March 29-April 2 in order to empty our racks and bring out a brand new assortment of new and gently used inventory that will make you look forward to a change of seasons. April 3 will showcase a whole new selection and a chance to hop into Easter and Spring!
Until then, the United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
”Like” the store on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of the merchandise photos.
Youth hoops tourney here
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21, at several locations throughout Casper.
This exciting tournament typically features 130 or more teams from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. Proceeds generated from this event benefit the Community Recreation Foundation which provides scholarships for youth and seniors and free special events in the Casper area.
During the two-day basketball extravaganza, hundreds of games will be played at gyms throughout Casper. The tournament is bracketed in a modified consolation format; therefore, many teams play more than their guaranteed three games. All games are officiated by experienced referees.
Discounted hotel room rates are available for those attending the tournament. The Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center is the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament host hotel; the hotel’s reservation number is 266-6000. For Casper area information and lodging go to www.casperwyoming.info or call 1-800-852-1889.
Registration packets may be found at the Casper Recreation Center lobby, 1801 E 4th St., or online at www.crlasports.com. For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.
Online service from UU
UU Casper online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.
On Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m., Elizabeth Otto, Athne Machdane, and Bren Lieske will lead a special online earth-centered service “Unveiling Our Vision: Finding Answers for the Year Ahead.”
March at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 23 and 24. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 23 and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Dance at the Eagles
Please come to the dance on Saturday, March 20, at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission! Donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9, so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner starting at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and if you like, bring a potluck item to share. Please come only if you are feeling well.