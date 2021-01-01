Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule and upcoming ice skating lessons, please call the ice arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Holiday swim hours at aquatic center

Are you looking for something to do over the holiday break? Come splash under the starburst, relax in the lazy river, or fly down one of two water slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center. Open swim starts at 1 p.m. every day during the holiday break. For safety reasons, every child age 7 and under, must be accompanied by an adult in the water within arm’s length at all times. Anyone not swimming will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Casper Family Aquatic Center Holiday Hours:

Jan. 2, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 3, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 4, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.

For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook, or visit www.casperwy.gov.

After Christmas sale at Methodist thrift