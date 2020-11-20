Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Birds n Bucks food drive
The 23rd annual Birds n Bucks Food Drive is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Ridley's East.
The Birds and fixins’ will be distributed out to local families whose children receive Food for Thought Project weekend food bags, while the Bucks will be used to round out the Thanksgiving dinners and also feed 1,000 local children through Wyoming Food for Thought Project's weekend food bag program.
For just $5 you can feed one child all weekend long. For $50 you can provide a local family with a full Thanksgiving Dinner.
Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at Ridley's East or by making an online donation. https://tinyurl.com/BirdsnBucks20.
They appreciate the community helping us to reach their goal to feed food-insecure families and children in Natrona County. A special thank you to partners Townsquare Media, Greiner Ford: Powered by Lithia and Ridley’s East.
To volunteer for this event, register here: https://tinyurl.com/y6q96eml.
Ice arena open
The Casper Ice Arena has opened its doors to the public. It has been under construction to replace its 35-year-old ice rink refrigeration system. The construction project, which began in March, included relocating the ice plant from the Casper Event Center to the Casper Ice Arena. Additionally, the former sand-based rink has been completely renovated with over 13 miles of new refrigeration piping and enclosed within a layer of concrete.
Join the Casper Ice Arena’s public skate on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday November 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a special afternoon of ice skating at the rink.
The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Saturday, November 21 from noon to 12:45 p.m. and Monday, November 23 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Each skater will receive five weeks of ice skating lessons from Casper Skating School instructors. Additionally, each student will receive five public skating punch-passes to practice outside of their designated lesson plan. Limited registration is available on ActiveCasper.com.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena or the upcoming ice skating season, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Methodist thrift ready for gift giving
Do you hear Jingle Bells coming? Hurry in to see the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and The Dollar Store. We’ve put up the tree, and decorated with bling you will love to buy for your own tree or as gifts. We’ve held back a huge number of brand new, still in the package items for you to wrap up for holiday giving. Jewelry makes a sparkly gift, pajamas, warm clothing, new small appliances, and decorating will be fun with so many exciting choices of new heart stoppers. If you are searching for more for your money this year, come check us out and be surprised. We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, especially this year when life is difficult for so many. Help us make the season jolly.
RMEF banquet
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet is November 21 at the Clarion Inn at Platte River. Doors open at 5 p.m. One big day, one big event. Enjoy fun, great food, great friends and give back to elk country. Single tickets are $75. For more information, email kirsti@bresnan.net or call 267-9196.
