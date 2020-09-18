Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Young Eagles flight Saturday
The Casper EAA will be sponsoring Young Eagle Flights and pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, from 7 to 11 a.m. Young Eagle airplane flights are open to young people ages 8 to 17 free of charge. EAA Young Eagles is a 501(c)(3) that has flown more than 2 million young people in a program designed to introduce them to the many facets of aviation.
For additional information, please go to www.youngeagles.org. The location is Soaring Aviation, Hangar 1, 8220 Fuller Street, Casper / Natrona County International Airport (two blocks north of the Terminal).
Safe practices to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 are encouraged.
For additional information, call Joe MacGuire at 307-333-3653.
Farmers markets every Saturday
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers’ Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers’ Market on Saturday’s from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
Vital Network hosts Zoom event
Are you feeling a little blue, anxious or hopeless in this most challenging of times? Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to a virtual Zoom event on Sept. 19, at 9:45 a.m. entitled “Finding Hope in the Midst of Depression or Anxiety.” The esteemed speaker will be retired Pastor Mary Schmidt, who has personally experienced many of these emotions. Hear her riveting story and many practical suggestions and ideas for getting through this challenging time and beyond. In addition, be inspired and uplifted by the beautiful voice of Ginger Terry. For those not able to use Zoom, there are other ways you might participate. For information or a Zoom link to the event, call Sally at 259-1669.
Mobile food pantry in Torrington
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. Sept. 19, Torrington, 1 to 3 p.m. TBA.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contact Myriam at 232-4020.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load the racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see the huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Championship Indian relay
The best riders and teams from tribal nations throughout Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Canada are set to compete in the Championship of Champions Indian Relay Race in Casper on Saturday and Sunday.
The event is limited to 2,000 spectators and purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged. Tickets are available at CentralWyomingFair.com. The Championship of Champions Indian Relay is presented by Wind River Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
Held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, the event will welcome more than 40 teams for three performances.
Teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders and a mugger, with racers making one lap around the track and switching horses twice in front of the grandstands. And while teams must qualify to make it to the finals in Casper, once they arrive all accolades and wins are thrown out.
While COVID-19 has presented a variety of challenges during 2020, the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has taken several proactive steps and precautions to help ensure the safety of teams and spectators, while enabling athletes to keep competing.
Planetarium open
The Casper Planetarium is open to the public again. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others. There will be new shows each month, with special shows for the holidays. For September, the weekday show (Tuesday through Friday at 4:15 p.m.) is “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” The Native American mythology character Coyote learns the differences between myths and astronomy facts about the world and its neighbors. This show is geared for ages 7 and up, and is a great choice for grandparents and grandchildren on an afternoon outing. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. see “Voyage to Distant Worlds,” a tour of the planets in the solar system. This show is an original production of the Casper Planetarium and is aimed at ages 10 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
