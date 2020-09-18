Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Planetarium open

The Casper Planetarium is open to the public again. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others. There will be new shows each month, with special shows for the holidays. For September, the weekday show (Tuesday through Friday at 4:15 p.m.) is “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” The Native American mythology character Coyote learns the differences between myths and astronomy facts about the world and its neighbors. This show is geared for ages 7 and up, and is a great choice for grandparents and grandchildren on an afternoon outing. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. see “Voyage to Distant Worlds,” a tour of the planets in the solar system. This show is an original production of the Casper Planetarium and is aimed at ages 10 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.