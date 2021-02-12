Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

New treasures at Methodist thrift

The United Methodist Thrift Shop invites you to visit and check out our marvelous selection of treasures. You’ll find a rainbow selection of jewelry. The fine jewelry includes diamonds, rubies, jade, pearls, tourmaline, and Black Hills gold. There is a wide variety of costume jewelry, so if you are feeling creative, many pieces can even be recycled and up-cycled. There is a huge selection of Salt City candles, glass accessories, meltables, the candle warming supplies, in a broad variety of scents. For hunters of really special opportunities, winter coats and all pants, excluding men’s jeans, are 50 percent off. So, come on in and help us continue to make room for all of the magnificent donations from our generous community.