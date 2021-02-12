Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Cupcake class for littles and parents
The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in January and February.
Mom and Me Cupcakes for ages 4-7 with an adult will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m., on Feb. 13. Students will learn basic decorating skills on mini-cupcakes to take home for Valentine’s Day. The $18 fee covers both the adult and child.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
Sweetheart Bowl set
The Fireball 500 Club Sweetheart Bowl is Feb. 13, due to a conflict with The Casper Women’s City Tournament. The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2021 Sweetheart Bowl, a 4-person members only team handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m., on Feb. 13, at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
UU hosts online discussion
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Visit the "Attend an Online Service," tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend services and other online events.
The next UU Casper Freethinkers online discussion will be at 1 p.m., on Feb. 13, and will explore the topic of “Skepticism.”
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax ID number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
New treasures at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop invites you to visit and check out our marvelous selection of treasures. You’ll find a rainbow selection of jewelry. The fine jewelry includes diamonds, rubies, jade, pearls, tourmaline, and Black Hills gold. There is a wide variety of costume jewelry, so if you are feeling creative, many pieces can even be recycled and up-cycled. There is a huge selection of Salt City candles, glass accessories, meltables, the candle warming supplies, in a broad variety of scents. For hunters of really special opportunities, winter coats and all pants, excluding men’s jeans, are 50 percent off. So, come on in and help us continue to make room for all of the magnificent donations from our generous community.
You’ll find us at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here among our neighbors.
Family dance at Eagles
Family Valentine Dance is 7 to 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Eagles. Free to guests of DJ Machelle. Please use the back door. For more information, call Machelle at 259-2501. This is a great dance for father/daughter or mother/son because free dance lessons will take place throughout the night. Social distancing is in effect.