Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights
Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868
  • S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
  • Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org
  • NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
  • Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
