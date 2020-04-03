You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights
Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support

meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting;9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
  • Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
  • NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
  • Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. We are maintaining our normal hours of operation 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday.

First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.

Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for our volunteers.

Third,  social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. We might have to make people wait in their cars during times we have a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for our volunteers.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

