Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Methodist thrift ready for gift giving
Do you hear Jingle Bells coming? Hurry in to see the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and The Dollar Store. We’ve put up the tree, and decorated with bling you will love to buy for your own tree or as gifts. We’ve held back a huge number of brand new, still in the package items for you to wrap up for holiday giving. Jewelry makes a sparkly gift, pajamas, warm clothing, new small appliances, and decorating will be fun with so many exciting choices of new heart stoppers. If you are searching for more for your money this year, come check us out and be surprised. We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, especially this year when life is difficult for so many. Help us make the season jolly.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Fireball 500 at El Mark-O
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2020 Turkey Bowl, a 9-pin no tap invitational singles/doubles handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m., on Nov. 14, at El Mark-O Lanes. The entry fee will be $22 per person per event, for a total of $44 per person for the tournament. There will be a man’s and a woman’s singles prize fund. Each doubles entry must include a Fireball 500 Club member. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. We will also hold the 2020 general meeting at the same time.
For more information, email Donna at fortmorton11@gmail.com.
'Under the Weather' at Casper Theater Company
Casper Theater Company will present “Under The Weather,” by Craig Sodaro, a juicy encounter of two women during a rain storm. Each of them peel away at the layers of their life until the happiness, anger, sorrow, and life experiences are all exposed. The play runs Nov. 14 and 15, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. This show was especially selected for the Wyoming State Theater Festival taking place in Cheyenne on Nov. 19-22. The two-character play stars Gretchen Hogan and Donna Fisher.
The show will be presented in a very different format. The Wyoming State Theater Festival rules include the assembly and disassembly of the set from a 10-by-10 square area, in 10 minutes. When you enter the theater, you will see the disassembled set, within a square. As the play begins, you will witness the assembly and placement of the set and all of its pieces and parts. The show will be performed, and then you will see the set and props placed back into its area. The show can be performed within a 60- minute time period, with 10 minutes on either side for set up and strike.
The theater is located at 735 CY and tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or at the Cheese Barrel 544 S. Center, or at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. All of the COVID precautions will be adhered to, including temperature readings at entry. The theater will require masks for all patrons, to keep you safe. The theater, lobby and bathrooms will be completely sanitized before and after all performances.
Huge craft fair canceled this weekend
In order to protect the health and well-being of the community and to prevent the potential spread of disease, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Annual Community Recreation Foundation Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Casper Events Center. The safety and well-being of guests, employees, performers and athletes is the top priority at the Casper Events Center. Interested craft fair shoppers are encouraged to visit the Casper Recreation Division’s Facebook page to view links and support vendors that would have been at the craft fair with their unique items.
