Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Summer hours start at fort
May 1 marks the beginning of Fort Caspar Museum’s summer season. The museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
OCAC Cars & Coffee at City Brew
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Super Flea is back
A Super Flea Market will take place the weekend of May 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC). Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free. Vendors will offer a variety of new and used items, food items, and new vendors have joined the show! There should be something for everyone! Please plan to attend and support the local club.
Funds raised at the Super Flea are used to support WY museums and other local non-profit organizations.
The CACC welcomes new members. Monthly meetings are scheduled to resume starting May 20 (Thursday) at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend.
Any person interested in vintage items, restoration, collectibles of any kind, “history of the past”, or assisting with club sponsored shows is invited to join.
The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.
First Saturday study
The First Saturday Study on May 1 will be on the Dead Sea Scrolls and their relationship to Christianity. There has been a lot of mystery about these scrolls and even some confusion. Have the scrolls shown Christianity to be false or have they reinforced Christian belief? This is an interactive study with refreshments provided, 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Three Casper authors at book signing
Three Casper women authors will gather at Whistle-Stop Mercantile & Books in Douglas on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a special Spring into Reading event.
Darcie J. Gudger, Gayle M. Irwin, and Debra Moerke will bring their plethora of stories to the community in honor of spring, books, and animals. In addition to Mother’s Day coming up, two national recognitions -- Children’s Book Week and Be Kind to Animals Week -- are celebrated during this time of the year. Creative works signed by the authors and geared for various members of the family will be featured, including young adult fiction, children’s books, romance novels, and memoir.
Stop by on Saturday and be ready for spring and summer with some amazing books. You will also have opportunity to donate to local literacy and animal welfare organizations.
For more information, contact Sue or Janice at Whistle-Stop at 307-358-3663.
Spring book sale by appointment only
The Friends of the Library book sales are back and better than ever. Because our appointment only sales were so well received, we have eliminated those long lines by scheduling appointments for all sale sessions. Our customers will now schedule their own times to fit their schedules. The Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, sessions will not have an admission charge and will be one-hour long. All items will be sold at regular prices. This is not a bag sale.
To schedule your personal shopping time, go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your time. If you are selecting a time with an admission fee, that fee will be collected as you enter the sale. While the site appears to sell tickets, no physical tickets are required and selection of an appointment will have no fee at the time of scheduling. We suggest you schedule early as the tickets sell out rapidly.
We are encouraging social distancing by scheduling only 15 customers each session. Masks are still required. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
Statewide meeting set
The 2021 annual meeting of the Wyoming Society of Mayflower Descendants will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 1, in Thermopolis, at the Hot Springs Library, 344 Arapahoe St.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by at 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter in the Natrona County Library. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Drawing for raffle basket at humane society
The Casper Humane Society is raffling one Mother's Day basket valued at $452. Tickets are $5 per chance or six for $20. The drawing is May 1.
The basket may be seen at the shelter, where tickets are available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 849 East "E" Street.
The basket contains a $100 gift card to Fire Rock, two bottles of fine wine (one red and one white), baklava, a beauty gift card for cut, style and manicure, handmade jewelry, gift cards to Donell's, Starbucks and a Visa gift card, candle, wax warmer, journal, decorative sign and plush blanket.
The Casper Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that relies on community support. As a nonprofit, the shelter is not supported by city, state or government funds. All revenue comes from donations, bequests, memorials, adoption fees and fundraisers. All donations are tax deductible.
Free Super Hero splash at aquatic center
Get your hero on with a super time at the Superhero Splash Swimfrom 6 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, at the Casper Aquatic Center. Admission is free to all patrons. The Superhero Splash is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation. Capacity is limited to 144 people on a first come, first served basis. There will be a raffle for prizes for the kids, and all aquatics features will be on. Come join us and make this summer kickoff super!
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Family Aquatic Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook
Early dance at Eagles
Please join us for an early dance from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge on May Day, May 1. Admission is $3 per person for those 15 and older. DJ Dallas will provide the music and feel free to bring any favorites you would like him to play. Also bring goodies for the potluck dinner if you want. We'll plan to eat at 7 p.m. See you there.