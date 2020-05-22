You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights
Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting;9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
  • Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
  • NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
  • Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Spring, summer at Methodist thrift

Come see spring and summer in action at the Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 E. 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. They are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come shop the treasures of new and gently used items. With the fight against the coronavirus and businesses just beginning to open, families can find great prices on clothing,shoes, accessories,housewares, bedding and linens, crafts, books, CDs, DVDs and decorative items. They even have grab bags for the kids! All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.

Find them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

