Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights

Spring, summer at Methodist thrift

Come see spring and summer in action at the Methodist Thrift Shop, 2111 E. 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. They are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come shop the treasures of new and gently used items. With the fight against the coronavirus and businesses just beginning to open, families can find great prices on clothing,shoes, accessories,housewares, bedding and linens, crafts, books, CDs, DVDs and decorative items. They even have grab bags for the kids! All proceeds stay in the community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.