Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Farmers markets every Saturday
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers Market on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
Oil City Gumbo Cook-off
The Annual Oil City Gumbo Cook-off is at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This open air cook-off combines competition with live music, a vendor fair, and a motorcycle and car show.
Each year the gates open at 11 a.m. with gumbo tasting at 11:30, and attendees are welcome to walk around and enjoy the live music, drink a beer and even stay for the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. $10 entry fee, children 6 and under free, veterans $5 with military ID. Enter the gumbo competition to cook a seafood gumbo, meat gumbo or both. Entry fee for cooking is $150 for one or $225 for both. All proceeds benefit Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care. For more information, email wyfoundationcancercare@gmail.com.
Glenrock Sheepherder Rendezvous
The 3rd annual Sheepherder Rendezvous will be held at the Town Park in Glenrock. Events are scheduled throughout the day to view and educate those attending this year’s event. Antique sheep wagons will be on display. Sheep “herding dog” trials to held in the afternoon. Wool exhibits on caring for and cleaning wool, carding, spinning and weaving. Various vendors with items made of wool and related sheep goods will be for sale. Watch Dutch Oven cooking demonstrations and sample their fare. Musicians, blacksmithing demonstrations and farm animals all for your enjoyment. Food vendors will be available on site. Contact Rick Davis for more information at 307-554-0169.
Summer classic schedule in Casper
Special Olympics Wyoming will host its first competition since the shut down in March. The Summer Sports Classic will take place on Friday and Saturday. This year, the Summer Sports Classic will combine Individual Softball Skills, Unified Sports Golf and Cycling competitions.
Saturday, North Casper Softball Complex, 10 a.m. opening remarks, softball competition begins.
The Wyoming communities participating in this year’s tournaments include Casper, Douglas, Platte County, Thermopolis, Gillette, Laramie and Sublette County.
Please join any of these events and cheer on Special Olympics Wyoming athletes and their partners from across the state.
Special Olympics Wyoming could always use more volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these events, please contact the office 235-3062 or register online at www.specialolympicswy.com.
Outdoor painting contest at EKW
What better way to escape the confines of COVID-19 than to paint outside at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. Artists of any medium and experience level are welcome! They even have prizes for creative families who paint together! There is no fee to enter the park or contest and folks are invited out for a free reception and award ceremony the week following the contest.
Prizes:
- Professional (have painted over 10 years) — 1st prize $200, 2nd prize $100
- Intermediate (have painted 2-10 years) — 1st prize $150, 2nd prize $100
- Beginner (have painted under 2 years) — 1st prize $100, 2nd prize $75
- Youth (18 years old and under) — 1st prize $200, 2nd prize $100
- Family (entering 2 or more paintings as a group) — 1st certificate for one free creative family workshop, 2nd prize gift card for a night out
- People’s Choice Award -- $100
Send your name and email to register for the contest.
More info and contest rules at: https://casperartguild.org/outdoor-painting-contest.html.
Bag blowout sale in effect
Bag blowout sale at Methodist Thrift. Just what you were waiting for...the United Methodist Thrift Shop’s annual “Fill Our Bag Challenge” is here beginning Saturday, August 29. Use their grocery bags, fill them to the brim. If they can tie the top, it’s yours for $5. They’ll be bringing out more each day as they have room to fill the racks and shelves back up with what has been priced. Clothes for the family, shoes, workout attire, linens, kitchen and decorating treasures, and a special basket of jewelry to stuff one more item in the bag. While you’re there, take a look at fine jewelry pieces that are not included in the sale. You’ll jump on the chance to sparkle up for the fall. Check out Facebook page to see samples of 10K, 14K and sterling eye-poppers. Find them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2111 East 12th Street in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, helping friends and neighbors. The challenge is on.
Wyoming States Skeet Shoot set
The Wyoming States Skeet Shoot continues Saturday and Sunday at 700 JC Way in Casper. Cost is $40 per event. Each event is 100 targets. Events include Doubles, 12 ga, 20 ga, 28 ga and 410 Bore. The event is sponsored by the Casper Skeet, Trap & Sporting Clays Club. For more information, call Russ at 333-3585 or email rburgh277@gmail.com.
August mobile food pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. August 29, Evanston, 1 to 3 p.m. 101 Commerce Dr.; August 29, Wright, 1 to 3 p.m. 1121 Elkhorn Dr.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
Fort open every day
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. The exception is that the splash pad and all of David Street Station now closes at 4 p.m., Thursdays only. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
