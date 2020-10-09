Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Children helping children concert
The Casper Music Teachers Association, affiliated with the Wyoming Music Teachers Association and Music Teachers National Association, will present its annual Children Helping Children Concert at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Our purpose is to benefit the backpack program of Food for Thought by providing a concert by students and teachers and asking the families and the public to donate cash and boxes of cereal.
Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be practiced. Sessions are planned for 9, 10, and 1 p.m. For information, call 265-1564.
Tree care workshop
University of Wyoming Extension onf Natrona County presents a Central Wyoming tree care workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. A Zoom option is also available. In-person registration is limited to 75.
Speakers include Dr. John Ball of South Dakota State University, Dan Wiederrecht of the Douglas Bonsai Club & Clark Young of the Laramie County Conservation District. Ball will give the first and the last presentations. His first program will be on training both young and mature trees. Clark will give the second program of the morning, on developing wind breaks and preventing poorly placed snowdrifts. Lunch by HQ Bar BQ will be served at 11:45. The afternoon will start with a fun presentation on creating Bonsai from Native Wild Found Plants by Dan Wiederrecht. The final presentation will be about the ANSI Z Arboricultural Operational Safety Standards by Ball. By attending the full day ISA Certified Arborists will accumulate 5.5 CEU credits. Registrations are $15 and are open by contacting Rose Jones at the UW Extension Office of Natrona County at 235-9400. Payments can be made in cash or with a check.
Speakers are sponsored by Wyoming State Forestry Division, Natrona County Conservation District, the City of Casper Parks Division and ISA Rocky Mountain Chapter.
Masks will be required of those attending in person and tables and seating will be arranged for social distancing.
Those who do not want to attend in person due to concerns for COVID-19 exposure or who register late can attend via a Zoom video link. Lunch will only be served to those attending in person.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load our racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out the costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see the huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Online history explores frontier medicine
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe.
People from anywhere may join us online at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore "Medicine on the Frontier." Students will contrast the 19th-century medical treatments of a frontier military doctor to those of a grandmother. Liven up your kitchen during the Zoom lesson concocting your own "medicinal" recipes of the 1800s, many of which originate with items from the garden. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like to join us for this virtual class, you must sign up in advance at tinyurl.com/hohclubCasper.
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. Contact Stacey Moore at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Fundraiser dinner at Elks
October is Elk National Foundation Month. Please Join us in an ENF Fundraiser Dinner at 6 p.m. We will only be doing 80 racks of baby back ribs this year because of COVID-19. There is a sign up sheet at the bar. Once you sign up, you cannot add people. You will have to do a new reservation. There will only be 50 seats in the dinning room and 30 seats in the lounge. If you would like a rack to go, please let Wes know. Cost is $16 for half rack, $21 for a full rack and all the fixings. ENF Fundraiser dinner is prepared by Wes Stull and Casper volunteers. Please sign up at the bar for reservations. Members, significant other. For more information, call Beth at 262-9077 or 234-4839.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
