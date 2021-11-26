Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Dance at VFW

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled Wes Stuart and the Road Runners to play for the dance at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail from 6—9 on Sat., Nov. 27! So come join us (please don’t come if you are ill) and bring some tasty goodies for the potluck held about 7:30, if you want to. Fee for the dance is $6. See you there!

Bird houses on display at Senior Center

Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.

You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.

Small Business Saturday at fort

Remember to shop local, shop small! In honor of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27, Fort Caspar Museum will have a 10% off sale on all cookbooks in our gift shop that day.

If cookbooks are not your thing, we carry hundreds of book titles from which to choose. Topics include Casper and Wyoming, Frontier Army, Native Americans, Mountain Men, and Emigrant Trail histories. You will also find unique gifts for everyone on your list.

After shopping, pay a visit to the museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we have “The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke” and “The A,B,C’s of Casper History,” as well as our chronology of Central Wyoming history, from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. During the winter months, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

