Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

12 Days of Christmas store set to open

The 12 Days of Christmas will begin their 48th year on Nov. 6 at Eastridge Mall!

We are open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday noon to 6 p.m. We will be open daily through Dec. 23.

Stop by and see the Craftmanship of over 30 Wyoming crafters. With antiques and foods, along with fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments, you will find the perfect gifts for your Christmas list!

Our Charity this year is the Iris Clubhouse! The proceeds of all “green” ticketed items will be donated to our Charity! Come See us on Nov. 6!

Dance at the VFW

Come dance to the music at the VFW on 1800 Bryan Stock Trail from 6 to 9 p.m. provided by Machelle Holloway, DJ on Saturday, Nov. 6! Bring some goodies (if you like) for the potluck dinner after 7. Charge for the dance and potluck dinner is $6. Please don’t come if you are ill!

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra season begins

The WSO’s 72nd season, Metamorphosis: From Darkness to Light, is just about upon us with the first concert of the season Emergence! The WSO’s first concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at John F. Welsh Auditorium!

Emergence will be a celebration of triumph over darkness, and a return to light for the WSO and the community as a whole. The concert opens with Lucas Richman’s Western Fanfare, conjuring images of the Old West. Then guest bassoonist, Martin Kuuskman, joins the orchestra for a performance of Christopher Theofandis’ Bassoon Concerto. Kuuskman, a multi-grammy award nominee, has performed at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, as well as numerous international orchestras. We will close with Beethoben’s iconic Symphony No. 5, perhaps the most famous symphony ever written, which will musically personify our community’s journey together from darkness back to light over the last two years.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. We are also still selling season ticket packages, which include tickets to our three masterwork concerts and holiday concert, as well as our pick-3 packages where you can select tickets to any three of the four. Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase. If you were a season ticket holder during our 2019/20 season and have not claimed to Suffragette Symphony tickets, call the WSO Office at 307-266-1478.

This will be a full capacity concert, our first since January of 2019, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons. After a year of little to no in person audiences, we feel very fortunate to be able to welcome you all back to the concert hall, and hope to be able to continue to do so moving forward.

We are so excited for everything this season has to offer, and to premiere this ambitious season with such a unique and exciting program. For any questions, please visit our website or call our office at 307-266-1478.

Railroaders set open house

The Central Wyoming Model Railroaders announce this year’s open house to start off the National Model Railroad month on Nov. 5. We will have our doors open at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 7. Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center Street right here in Casper. Follow Center Street north past the ex-Roosevelt School building. Go across the speed bump and if you end up in the River you went ½ block too far.

We are remodeling the N Scale layout to give more area for scenery and you will some of the techniques we use. We had to replace some underlayment on the HO layout and here too will be displayed some of the scenicing techniques we use. Gene Robinson, our O Scale man, has been working on getting the Lionel passing track to work so he can run two trains. So come and see what we are up to.

We still offer fix-it know how. We even offer to help you solve some of your problems. If you have equipment needs/desires we may be able to help there also as we do accept donations of stuff and find homes for it if it doesn’t reside on our layouts.

There is no fee for attending our Open House but we do accept donations.

Would you like more information? Call Nathan at 307-258-7869, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439.

Bird houses on display at Senior Center

Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.

You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.

