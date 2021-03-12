Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

For the Saturday, March 13, concert, the WSO is opening the concert hall with a limited number of in-person seats. Livestream options will be available on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon if you would like to enjoy the performance at home.

Safety precautions will be strictly observed in the auditorium including social distancing between parties, and masks being required for the duration of the performance. Visit the www.wyomingsymphony.org to purchase in person tickets and live stream access online. For more information or help with tickets, call the WSO Office at 266-1478.

Family dance March 13

A Family Dance will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., on Saturday March 13, at The Eagles (free). Games for the kids and dance lessons throughout the evening with DJ Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more info.

March at the planetarium

The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth” plays at 4:15 p.m., on March 16 and 17, and “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 23 and 24. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.