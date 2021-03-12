Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., Women's 101, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Winter Markets return monthly
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosts monthly Winter Markets on March 13, April 10 and May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.
Markets are dedicated to creating a more equitable local food system in response to local growers and producers' demand. Wyoming Food for Thought Project encourages everyone to participate and welcomes all vendors who only sell products they have grown or processed.
For more information about the Winter Market or other Food for Thought programs, or for volunteer information, call 337-1703 or email info@wyfftp.org or visit wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org.
UU plans events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.
The next UU Casper Freethinkers online discussion will be March 13 at 1 p.m. with the topic of “Faith, Hope, and Love.”
The Religious Exploration Program families invite everyone to join them for Game Night on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at UU Casper. We will be following COVID-19 precautions (masks, social distancing) and have a 20 person maximum, so please RSVP to Annette Grochowski or email news@uucasper.org.
Symphony plans in-person concert
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s next Masterwork concert, Band Symphonica, is March 13 at 7:30 p.m., and March 14 at 2 p.m. Christopher Dragon will lead the WSO brass, wind and percussion through selections from Bach and Mozart, and then feature Friedrich Gulda’s wild Cello Concerto, with his fusion of rock, jazz, and classical styles. Cellist Seoyoen Min will join the WSO’s musicians to perform Gulda’s Cello Concerto; her naturally expressive and fiery musicality will add the artistic flair necessary for such a unique piece.
For the Saturday, March 13, concert, the WSO is opening the concert hall with a limited number of in-person seats. Livestream options will be available on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon if you would like to enjoy the performance at home.
Safety precautions will be strictly observed in the auditorium including social distancing between parties, and masks being required for the duration of the performance. Visit the www.wyomingsymphony.org to purchase in person tickets and live stream access online. For more information or help with tickets, call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Family dance March 13
A Family Dance will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., on Saturday March 13, at The Eagles (free). Games for the kids and dance lessons throughout the evening with DJ Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more info.
March at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth” plays at 4:15 p.m., on March 16 and 17, and “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 23 and 24. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 16, 17, 23, and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.