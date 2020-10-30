Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

All employees, vendors, show personnel and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand-to-hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so. The Casper Events Center’s HVAC system has the ability to cycle air six times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air. Entrances, aisle ways, concourses and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic. Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees. Vendor booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces. Attendance will be monitored to assure they do not surpass current capacity guidelines. Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.