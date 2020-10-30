Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Trick or treat at Elks
Trick or Treat at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, October 31, from 11 a.m. to noon. All candy prepackaged in little Halloween bags. Open to all kids. Any questions, call Harvey at 267-2166.
Trick or Treat Trail moves to CEC
The Science Zone and Spectra Venue Management are pleased to team up to present the 2020 Trick or Treat Trail at the Casper Events Center from 2 to 7 p.m. on October 31. Admission to the event is free.
The Trick-or-Treat Trail features 28 decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods. The Idea Lab, an afterschool program for middle and high school students at The Science Zone, has designed and built a trebuchet by which they will “chunk pumpkins.”
The first hour of the event from 2 to 3 p.m. is for guests with special needs.
In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, event organizers have instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including screening, air handling, one-way traffic, spacing, limited admission and sanitizing.
All employees, vendors, show personnel and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand-to-hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so. The Casper Events Center’s HVAC system has the ability to cycle air six times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air. Entrances, aisle ways, concourses and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic. Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees. Vendor booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces. Attendance will be monitored to assure they do not surpass current capacity guidelines. Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.
Trunk or treat on Halloween
Trunk-Or-Treat presented by Garden Gate Real Estate LLC will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., on Halloween at the Mills riverfront property, across Wyoming Boulevard from Mills Town Hall. All are welcome.
Stuff the train
Trunk or treat, stuff the train from 5 to 8 p.m., on Halloween night. Eckerson Locomotive Co., and Poverty Resistance Food Pantry are teaming up to bring Trunk and Treat candy, snacks, hot coffee and hot chocolate, free photo booth and some spooky decor. This event is free but please bring a couple cans of non-perishable food to 1243 S. Ash (13th and Ash) and help us fill the train cars with food for the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry. Add this to your Trick or Treat agenda. For more information, call Mary Ann Budenske 307-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or friend her on Facebook.
Phantom Ball set
The Casper Humane Society presents its annual Phantom Ball, the most exhilarating and tantalizing non-event of the season (how perfect for this year). Please RSVP by donation as the spirit moves you: $5 to $14, stay home and miss the ball; $15 to $34, skip the ball and cocktail party; $35 to $49, skip the ball, cocktails and after-ball reception; $50 or more, skip the whole evening and you'll receive an invitation to skip the 2021 Phantom Ball too!
Because the Phantom Ball incurs no expense for decorations, food, drink or entertainment, all tax deductible donations will be used entirely for the care, placement, training and medical treatment of the shelter animals.
Send your donation to Casper Humane Society, 849 East E Street, Casper, WY 82601.
Family Halloween dance
Family Halloween Dance is 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at the Eagles Lodge. Music by Machelle Holloway with the Reception Connection. Costume contest, games, dance lessons and more. Free but please bring a bag of candy to share. Bring the entire family out for a safe and fun Halloween night.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There is a showing at 7 p.m., on Saturday evening. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
