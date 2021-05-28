Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Patio talks at NHTIC
Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome.
- May 29, Spencer Pelton, Wyoming State Archaeologist, Historic Trail Archaeology, 1 p.m. (inside).
- June 5, 19th Century Blacksmithing with Dave Osmundsen, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. (outside), axe making, cooking utensils and door hardware.
- June 5, Live Pioneer Music with the Merchant’s, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 6, 19th Century Blacksmithing with Dave Osmundsen, 11 a.m. (outside), axe making, cooking utensils and door hardware;
- June 6, Live Pioneer Music with the Merchant’s, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 12, The Fur Trade Era in Wyoming with Nic Skalicky and Russ Gilroy, 1 p.m. (outside).
- June 13, Rendezvous Ramblings with Nic Skalicky and Russ Gilroy , 1 p.m. (outside).
Summer trail treks
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center hosts trail treks throughout the summer to regional points of interest. All trail treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot, 1501 N. Poplar St. Please take a sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothing. Be prepared for inclement weather throughout the day. Transportation is NOT provided and carpooling is encouraged. Four-wheel drives and high clearance vehicles are recommended. For more information or to register, call Jason Vlcan at 261-7783.
- May 29, County Roads 308/319 from Casper to Prospect Hill. The focus is on trail preservation to coincide with Historic Preservation Month. Spencer Pelton, Wyoming state archaeologist, will present at 1 p.m., after the trek at NHTIC on current trail preservation.
- June 5, Rocky Ridge, difficult to traverse and layered with multiple rocky outcrop formations where in 1856, a rescue party reached the Willie Handcart Company in blinding snow.
Cruizin' with the Oldies returns
The Oil Capitol Auto Club is finalizing plans for the “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” Memorial Weekend car shows May 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The show welcomes entries of all types of vehicles -- classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports and trucks.
Early registration by mail is underway now. Additional registration the weekend of the event will be at the Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage. Registration hours are Friday, May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration on Sunday.
The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with four special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. An all-GM vehicle show has just been added and will take place at Z’s Classics. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.
On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday is the 20th anniversary edition of the car show at a new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. This will offer attendees access to a grassy park and some limited shade. There is no admission charge for spectators and there will be music and food vendors available. Due to the change in location, vehicles are limited to a maximum of to a maximum of 250. For this reason participants should register early. For those with several vehicles, please limit entries to no more than three so as many participants as possible can take part.
The registration and current schedule are available on the OCAC web site: http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. For further information call Mark Pitts, event coordinator, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.
Eagles host Saturday dance
Come to the dance at the Eagles Lodge from 6 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, May 29. Admission is $3 per person 15 years old or older. DJ Heni Schulenberg will provide the music. Also there will be a potluck dinner after 7 so bring some goodies to share, if you want.
Studebaker owners meet Saturday
The monthly Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming will hold its next meeting at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 29, at 253 Park Street. Following the meeting there will be a potluck barbecue. Burgers and brats will be provided. Members are asked to bring a side dish. One must not own a Studebaker to be a member, just have an appreciation of this classic automobile. For more information, call president Jim Harkins at 262-6634.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed May 1.
The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew east side for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
