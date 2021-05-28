Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with four special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. An all-GM vehicle show has just been added and will take place at Z’s Classics. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.

On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday is the 20th anniversary edition of the car show at a new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. This will offer attendees access to a grassy park and some limited shade. There is no admission charge for spectators and there will be music and food vendors available. Due to the change in location, vehicles are limited to a maximum of to a maximum of 250. For this reason participants should register early. For those with several vehicles, please limit entries to no more than three so as many participants as possible can take part.

The registration and current schedule are available on the OCAC web site: http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. For further information call Mark Pitts, event coordinator, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.