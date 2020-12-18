Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Authors helping animals Saturday

Two Casper authors will have a special event on Saturday, Dec. 19 to benefit the Casper Humane Society and Metro Animal Shelter. “Authors Helping Animals” takes place at the Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Metro (in the back garage) from 2 to 4 p.m. Children’s book writer and illustrator Sarah Schaff will sell her new book, "Keep Purring, Keep Purring With Purpose," a tale based on a true story about her family adopting a young cat. Gayle Irwin will sell her Pet Rescue Romance series of books, including a new holiday novella, which weave the topic of pet rescue and adoption into the stories. Both ladies will donate a percentage of their sales to the animal welfare organizations. Those who donate pet food or cat litter to the shelters that day will have their name placed in a giveaway basket to possibly receive a book from each author. Please note: Adoption from the CHS is by appointment only; therefore, if you want to view the animals during the event, please call the shelter ahead of time at 265-5439.