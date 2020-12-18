Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: hurmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
December at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month. “The Light Before Christmas,” is a claymation animated story about two children who get lost in the snow and find the true meaning of Christmas. It also includes a short “making of” segment that shows how claymation works. “Season of Light,” explores holiday traditions from around the world. Both shows are enjoyable for all ages.
Through Dec. 19, see “Season of Light,” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. On Dec. 21 and 22, see “The Light Before Christmas,” at 11 a.m. or 4:15 p.m. Dec. 28 to 30, “The Light Before Christmas,” plays at 11 a.m. and “Season of Light,” at 4:15 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 14 people per show, and masks are encouraged.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday shows. It’s a great source for unique science-themed gifts and inexpensive stocking stuffers. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Last day for Stuff the Van
'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year 23, through Saturday, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia. To help, go to Walmart East from 7 to 7 each day, as new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash, are collected. Over 3,000 kids are on the Christmas list so far, with more expected.
The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners – and this year, the need is bigger than ever.
Listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations, 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
Authors helping animals Saturday
Two Casper authors will have a special event on Saturday, Dec. 19 to benefit the Casper Humane Society and Metro Animal Shelter. “Authors Helping Animals” takes place at the Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Metro (in the back garage) from 2 to 4 p.m. Children’s book writer and illustrator Sarah Schaff will sell her new book, "Keep Purring, Keep Purring With Purpose," a tale based on a true story about her family adopting a young cat. Gayle Irwin will sell her Pet Rescue Romance series of books, including a new holiday novella, which weave the topic of pet rescue and adoption into the stories. Both ladies will donate a percentage of their sales to the animal welfare organizations. Those who donate pet food or cat litter to the shelters that day will have their name placed in a giveaway basket to possibly receive a book from each author. Please note: Adoption from the CHS is by appointment only; therefore, if you want to view the animals during the event, please call the shelter ahead of time at 265-5439.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through Dec. 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!