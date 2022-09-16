Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards.

Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688. Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969. Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club.

Web site: urmrna.org NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

St. Vincent DePaul open

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop.

It is located at 301 E. H street 307-237-2607.

Local charities Seton House, Holy Cross, Interfaith and Food For Thought benefit from 100% of the profits.

Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Valentine’s Day is coming up soon.

You can visit us on Facebook.

Display at Senior Center

Gail Schenfisch’s bold and colorful floral oil paintings are on display at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Stop by and enjoy these lovely works of art.