Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

April 11, 1 to 3 p.m. Riverton, Foundation for Nations;

April 11, 1 to 3 p.m. Laramie, Interfaith Good Samaritan;

April 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moorcroft, 101 S. Belle Fourche;

April 18, 1 to 3 p.m. Gillette, TBA, volunteers needed;

April 21, noon to 2 p.m. Buffalo, fairgrounds;

April 24, time TBA. Evansville, Aspen T. Park;

April 25, 1 to 3 p.m. Worland, fairgrounds, volunteers needed;

April 25, 1 to 3 p.m. Sheridan, location TBA.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.

Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.