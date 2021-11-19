Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Music and guest speaker at the Fort Ministry

Want to focus your mind and heart on the coming seasons of thankfulness and giving? Everyone is invited to a preholiday concert! Diane Frame and her top music students will perform special pieces to prepare us for the upcoming holidays! Then speaker Terri Brown from Cheyenne will share a momma’s heart and her thankfulness and dependence on God in a recent family crisis. Refreshments will be served.

A free will offering will be taken for our non-denominational parent organization, Stonecroft Ministries. Come join in the preholiday fun at the Fort Ministry: 4741 West Yellowstone at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Bird houses on display at Senior Center

Bob Woodward’s one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bird houses are on display at the Casper Senior Center through November.

You may leave a bid on the bird houses at the Senior Center office at 1831 E. 4th St. For more information call 307-265-4678.

