Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

“Merry Mixed-up Christmas,” tells the story of “A Christmas Carol” through the eyes of a slightly confused grandparent played by Joan Davies. While telling her story, Davies’ character begins to confuse the characters from “A Christmas Carol” with characters from other popular Christmastime stories.

Youmans-Jones wrote and choreographed “Merry Mixed-up Christmas” because “I felt the need to create something friendly, open, and easily enjoyed by the community at large,” she said.

“Merry Mixed-up Christmas” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.

The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.

