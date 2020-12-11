Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through Dec. 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
Navy exhibit back home at Fort Caspar
Fort Caspar Museum organized an exhibit about the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming—its people, cities and towns, counties, and rivers—beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will be on view through April 3.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of forty vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
Prior to its showing at Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit spent over a year travelling to twelve Wyoming towns, between March of 2019 and October of 2020. “Wyoming Navy” was transported between communities by a number of members of Wyoming VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) organizations throughout the state. Financial sponsorship was provided by the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary and the Fort Caspar Museum Association.
The Museum’s current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
December at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month. “The Light Before Christmas,” is a claymation animated story about two children who get lost in the snow and find the true meaning of Christmas. It also includes a short “making of” segment that shows how claymation works. “Season of Light,” explores holiday traditions from around the world. Both shows are enjoyable for all ages.
Through Dec. 19, see “The Light Before Christmas,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15, and “Season of Light,” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22, see “The Light Before Christmas,” at 11 a.m. or 4:15 p.m. Dec. 28 to 30, “The Light Before Christmas,” plays at 11 a.m. and “Season of Light,” at 4:15 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 14 people per show, and masks are encouraged.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday shows. It’s a great source for unique science-themed gifts and inexpensive stocking stuffers. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
'Merry Mixed-Up Christmas' closes with two performances
Tickets for an original production by Casper College dance instructor Jodi Youmans-Jones are now on sale. The dance concert closes with two performances on Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
“Merry Mixed-up Christmas,” tells the story of “A Christmas Carol” through the eyes of a slightly confused grandparent played by Joan Davies. While telling her story, Davies’ character begins to confuse the characters from “A Christmas Carol” with characters from other popular Christmastime stories.
Youmans-Jones wrote and choreographed “Merry Mixed-up Christmas” because “I felt the need to create something friendly, open, and easily enjoyed by the community at large,” she said.
“Merry Mixed-up Christmas” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
