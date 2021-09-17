Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Suicide prevention walk set

The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk on Sept. 18, at 3:00 pm at Crossroads Park. Join the Task Force for an afternoon of remembrance of loved ones who we have lost to suicide. The walking path will be along the river, feel free to walk the whole path or part of the path. BBQ Food Truck will be providing food to the first 300 attendees. Informational resource tables will be available at the event. This event is FREE to everyone to come and support suicide prevention and awareness.