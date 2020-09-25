Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday's Highlights
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Final farmers market
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers’ Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers’ Market on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
Fall Fest at DSS
David Street Station hosts Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., presented by Greiner Ford of Casper. There will be a pumpkin patch, horse carriage rides, an inflatable corn maze and more.
Kids' grief event at Hospice
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be holding a special grief program for kids, “Upside Down and Grief Side Out,” on Saturday, September 26.
Playing off Pixar, the interactive event starts with a viewing of the movie “Inside Out,” in which a panel of animated emotions live in “headquarters” in a child’s mind and help them to adjust with major changes in life. After the movie and some conversation, the kids and parents will use imaginative play to recreate and explore their own “headquarters”.
This is a free event and open to the community through the Grief Support Program, for kids ages 6 through 10 who have lost a loved one to death and their parents or guardians. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 319 South Wilson, and lunch will be provided.
Space is limited due to health precautions.
Please bring a mask or one will be provided, and they will be doing screening and temperature checks.
Please call 577-4832 to reserve your spot.
Bearing our family workshop
Join Art 321 on September 26 for a creative family workshop with Tara Pappas.
Families will create their own custom paintings inspired by Tara Pappas' "The Morning Light," representing their family unit (i.e. couple, couple with 1 cub/2 cubs/3 cubs/etc). Tara's open-ended instructional techniques provide opportunities for each artist to create unique paintings, rather than direct copies of the painting used for inspiration. All materials will be provided. Registration is $26 to $66.
After the workshop, prepaid registrants can head next door for a sandwich or burger compliments of The Office Bar and Grill.
Tara Pappas is a mixed media artist and illustrator in Laramie. Visit Tara’s website at www.TaraPappasArt.com to see her work and find out about her creative processes.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Ave.
Online tools for art support
Join Art 321 for a two-hour session on September 26 with Tara Pappas exploring online platforms such as Patreon (where patrons can support your current projects) and tools to extend your reach with unique printing ideas. Attendees will leave this workshop with strategies for creating a supportive online community ready to back creative projects and inspiration for getting their work in the homes of more people. Registration is $20 to $40.
After the workshop, prepaid registrants can head next door for a beverage (wine, beer or well) compliments of The Office Bar and Grill.
Visit Tara’s website at www.TaraPappasArt.com to see her work and find out about her creative processes.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Ave.
Mobile food pantry in Gillette
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. Sept. 26, Gillette, 1 to 3 p.m. Camplex.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contact Myriam at 232-4020.
Vote for Food for Thought
Wyoming Food for Thought Project needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/.
Food for Thought has until October 2 at 9:59 p.m. MT to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
Food for Thought is your local solution to hunger, food justice, and so much more. With your help, we give kids hope through Friday food bags and create equal access to good food for everyone in our community.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
